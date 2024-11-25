Halftime Report
The Nets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 65-57, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
The Nets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Brooklyn 6-10, Sacramento 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The Nets and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.
The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 214.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 113-98 bruising from the 76ers on Friday.
The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Cameron Johnson, who went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points. Johnson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Friday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and the Clippers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Kings falling 104-88 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The contest marked Sacramento's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who had 29 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Fox's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. DeMar DeRozan, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Kings struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 27.
Brooklyn's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Sacramento, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.
The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Sacramento.
The Nets might still be hurting after the devastating 107-77 loss they got from the Kings when the teams last played back in April. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Nets were down 65-40.
Odds
Sacramento is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222 points.
Series History
Sacramento and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 07, 2024 - Sacramento 107 vs. Brooklyn 77
- Dec 11, 2023 - Sacramento 131 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Mar 16, 2023 - Sacramento 101 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 15, 2022 - Sacramento 153 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 14, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Sacramento 85
- Feb 02, 2022 - Sacramento 112 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Feb 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Sacramento 118
- Feb 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 136 vs. Sacramento 125
- Aug 07, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Sacramento 97