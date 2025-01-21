Two rookies, Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, have committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend, according to ESPN.

Castle, the first reported player to enter the 2025 Dunk Contest field, will be the first Spurs player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest since Greg "Cadillac" Anderson in 1988.

Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has already thrown down a number of highlight-reel slams. Perhaps most notably, he put two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez on a poster during the Spurs' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 8. In addition, Castle has soared for some impressive alley-oops, thrown down a windmill and converted some thrilling dunks in traffic.

His ability to elevate quickly off one or two feet and add power to his dunks has already made him one of the more exciting in-game dunkers. All of those traits should serve him well at All-Star Weekend. Castle's 25 dunks this season are the most by any point guard, per Basketball-Reference.

Castle is off to a solid start in his rookie season. Through 40 games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Among all rookies he is fourth in scoring and third in assists as his play has helped the Spurs stay in the mix for the playoffs. The Spurs have not made the postseason since 2019.

Buzelis hasn't had as a big of a role with the Bulls as Castle in San Antonio, but he has shown his explosive finishing ability while averaging just under 13 minutes per game. There is always potential for a highlight reel play whenever the 6-foot-10 Buzelis is on the court. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 Draft is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and will be the first Bulls player to take part in the Dunk Contest since Tyrus Thomas in 2007.

The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco. All-Star Saturday Night and the Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Feb. 15 at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.