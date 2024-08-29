Stephen Curry will sign a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, his agent, Jeff Austin, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, during which Curry will turn 39 years old.

Curry, 36, signed a four-year, $215 million contract with the Warriors in 2022. He is now set to earn $178 million guaranteed over the next three seasons. He is projected to be the first player to earn more than $60 million in a single season in 2026-27.

This news follows Curry's spectacular performance in Team USA's two final games in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He scored a total of 60 points and shot 17 for 26 from 3-point range in wins over Serbia and France to capture his first Olympic gold medal.

Last season in Golden State, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 74 games.

Curry has spent his entire 15-year career with the Warriors.

