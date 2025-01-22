The Phoenix Suns look for their third victory in four games as they continue their road trip against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Suns (21-21) fell to the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers on Monday, 118-92, while the Nets (14-30) lost last night to the rival Knicks, 99-95. This is the franchises' 100th regular season meeting, with Phoenix leading the series 51-48. Brooklyn won this same matchup earlier this season on the road, 127-117. The Suns are 18-23-1 against the spread, while the Nets are 22-21-1 ATS in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. The Suns are -595 on the money line (risk $595 to win $100), while Nets are +435 (risk $100 to win $435). Before making any Suns vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 136-99 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Nets spread: Phoenix -11.5

Suns vs. Nets over/under: 219 points

Suns vs. Nets money line: Phoenix -595, Brooklyn +435

Suns vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Suns vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has been wildly inconsistent this season despite featuring two of the league's best players in forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker. Durant is averaging 27.3 points per game, with more than six rebounds and four assists. Booker is having another excellent statistical season, with 25.5 PPG, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per contest.

Guard Bradley Beal (questionable, ankle) has been in and out of the starting lineup of late but still averages 17.1 points per game. The Suns recently acquired center Nick Richards from Charlotte in the hopes he can provide stability at center with Jusuf Nurkic struggling in 2024-25. In his first game in Phoenix, Richards scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. The Suns look to get above .500 once again versus one of the league's worst teams tonight. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite having arguably the longest injury list in the league, including leading scorer Cam Thomas, the Nets have played the Lakers and Knicks competitively in two of their last three games. Last night, the recently acquired guard D'Angelo Russell kept the Nets in the game by scoring 23 points and dishing out 10 assists. His teammate, former Suns forward Cameron Johnson added 16 points, though the two only combined to make 12 of their 37 shots.

For the Nets to once again play a closer game tonight, they will need their role players to step up. For example, reserve center Day'Ron Sharpe played less than 14 minutes last night but scored 10 points and was a +15 while on the court. Starting center Nicolas Claxton scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the Nets need to keep the inconsistent Suns from breaking the game open early. If Brooklyn can manage to do that, then it can pose an upset threat once again. See which team to pick here.

How to make Suns vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over on the total, projecting 223 combined points. It also says one side of the spread holds all the value. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-99 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.