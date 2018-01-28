Thunder vs. 76ers odds: Advanced computer model locks in strong picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers-Thunder game 10,000 times
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phildelphia 76ers on Sunday as two of the NBA's hottest teams face off in a nationally televised showdown at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Thunder are 3.5-point home favorites, down from 4.5 at opening. The Over-Under is 214.5, up from 214.
Before you lock in your picks on this matchup of red-hot teams, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
The SportsLine Projection Model is 60-44 on its top-rated NBA point spread picks, returning big dividends in the process. It's 7-2 in top-rated picks this past week alone.
The model simulated Sixers-Thunder 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread, Over-Under and money line picks.
One we can give away: The total is going up because of public backing, but the computer believes it should be going down. The Under is hitting in 68 percent of simulations. The computer also has strong picks against the spread and straight-up. You can only see those over at SportsLine.
The Thunder (29-20) have won seven straight, averaging 124.8 points over their last four victories, or 18 over their season average.
Russell Westbrook is nearly averaging a triple-double, at 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists.
They will have to find a new fifth starter moving forward. Guard Andre Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. While he doesn't put up the stats of a Westbrook, Paul George or Carmelo Anthony, the Thunder are only 6-5 when Robertson isn't in the starting lineup.
Philly (24-21) is on its own roll, winning eight of 10 including a 97-78 blowout victory at San Antonio on Friday, the team's first there since 2004.
Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons had, 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, his 27th game with at least 10 points, five boards and five assists. Only Westbrook (46), LeBron James (37) and DeMarcus Cousins (30) have more.
History is on the side of the Thunder, who have handled the Sixers 17 straight times. That includes a 119-117 , three-OT thriller in Philly on Dec. 15.
Can the Sixers reverse that trend just as they did in San Antonio, or will the Thunder notch win No. 8 and cover the spread in the process? Visit SportsLine now for the strong point-spread pick for 76ers-Thunder, all from the model that's 7-2 on top-rated NBA picks this week.
