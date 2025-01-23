The best team in the West will take on last year's Western Conference champions on Thursday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City is 36-7 on the season and tops the West standings, while Dallas is 23-21 coming off a trip to the NBA Finals in 2023-24. This will be the fourth and final regular-season matchup between these two franchises this season, and Dallas has won and covered in two of the three previous meetings.

Thunder vs. Mavericks spread: Oklahoma City -13.5

Thunder vs. Mavericks over/under: 222 points

Thunder vs. Mavericks money line: Oklahoma City -862, Dallas +582

Why the Thunder can cover

On Wednesday, the Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz, taking the game 123-114. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another dominant performance, scoring 54 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. The game was his 12th in a row with at least 30 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's leading scorer (32.0 ppg) and he's an NBA MVP frontrunner while averaging 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as well. His continued evolution into one of the league's most complete players has helped Oklahoma City thrive while playing small ball with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Chet Holmgren (hip) both out. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 115-114 to the Timberwolves. The losing side was boosted by Kyrie Irving, who almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine assists. It was only the third time all season the Mavs have lost when he posts at least 20 points (9-3), but they are 14-18 otherwise.

Dallas will once again be without superstar Luka Doncic (calf), who has been out since Christmas. The Mavericks are also without Dereck Lively II (ankle) and didn't have Dwight Powell (hip), Klay Thompson (ankle), Naji Marshall (illness) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) available against Minnesota on Wednesday, but they still managed to cover the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. See which team to pick here.

