The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-2) host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-8) in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Pelicans are in a massive slump, losers of five straight games. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets beat New Orleans 107-105. The Thunder are coming off a 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Nikola Topic (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring) and Chet Holmgren (hip) are out for Oklahoma City. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (adductor) are out for New Orleans.

Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Pelicans picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pelicans vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -14.5

Pelicans vs. Thunder over/under: 222.5 points

Pelicans vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -1176, New Orleans +733

OKC: 7-4 ATS this season

NO: 2-9 ATS this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an effortless and dynamic playmaker for OKC. He has the ability to get to his spots offensively with ease while being a solid rebounder and passer. The 26-year-old is 10th in the league in scoring (27.8) with 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. In the win over the Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander had 45 points, nine assists, five steals and knocked down four threes.

Forward Jalen Williams can score off the dribble and handle the rock if needed. The 23-year-old logs 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists and shoots 50% from the field. He's scored at least 20 points in seven games this season. On Monday, he had 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram provides New Orleans with a reliable scorer. Ingram uses his length to shoot right over defenders but will also attack the lane to finish around the rim. The Duke product leads the team in points (22.9) with 5.9 rebounds and five assists per game. He totaled at least 25 points in five games this season. On Nov. 4 against the Trail Blazers, Ingram had 27 points, five rebounds, and seven dimes.

Due to all the injuries on the team, guard Brandon Boston Jr. will have opportunities to make an impact. Boston Jr. can score in different ways with a sound mid-range jumper. He's logged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. On Nov. 8 against the Orlando Magic, he had 26 points, six boards and two steals.

