We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Tuesday's schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets. Minnesota is 8-8 overall and 5-2 at home, while Houston is 12-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Wolves have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two, including three straight. The Rockets are 2-0 in NBA Cup West: Group A, while the Wolves are 1-1. Houston is 12-6 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Minnesota is 7-9 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220 points.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves vs. Rockets over/under: 220 points

Timberwolves vs. Rockets money line: Timberwolves: -161, Rockets: +136

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves fell just short of the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-105 on Sunday as Minnesota overcame a 19-point deficit to make the score competitive. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances, led by Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-11 from long range and produced 28 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Rudy Gobert pulled down a season-high of 20 rebounds, to go along with 10 points.

Edwards has increased his scoring average in each of his five NBA seasons, as his 27.9 points ranks ninth in the league this year. He leads the NBA with 78 total 3-pointers made, and the outside shot has become a strength of Minnesota. After ranking 15th in made 3-pointers a year ago, the Timberwolves are sixth this year, with a high efficiency to boot as they are eighth in 3-point percentage. Minnesota may also benefit on Tuesday as the Rockets' leading scorer in Jalen Green (illness) is questionable to play. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 104-98 on Saturday, which marked Houston's lowest-scoring outing so far this season. The team shot just 35.6% from the field, and while reserve Amen Thompson had 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, fellow bench player Tari Eason went 0 for 7 from the field.

Young teams typically struggle on the defensive end, and despite Houston being the fourth-youngest in the NBA, it is elite on that end of the court. The Rockets rank among the top three in points allowed, defensive rating and field goal percentage allowed. They also dominate the glass, ranking first in offensive boards and total rebounds, while ranking second on the defensive glass. That's an area the team can exploit versus a Wolves squad that is 26th in rebounding, in addition to the Wolves possibly being without Mike Conley (toe) who is questionable. See which team to pick here.

