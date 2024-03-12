Victor Wembanyama knows that everyone is going to try and dunk on him, but he's not concerned about it when it happens, even if it does become a viral video each time he's posterized. That's exactly what happened when the Spurs took on the Golden State Warriors Monday night, and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took off with Wembanyama guarding him one-on-one.

The dunk happened with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter and Jackson-Davis had Wembanyama isolated out on the perimeter. Wemby tried to go for the steal, allowing Jackson-Davis to drive to the rim, and even with the 7-foot-4 giant on him, the Warriors rookie didn't hesitate to go for the dunk, and he was successful.

Take a look:

Instantaneously the entire Warriors bench jumped up in excitement for Jackson-Davis, on a night where 10 of his 12 points came on dunks. The dunk made the rounds on social media, but despite all the attention is gained, the No. 1 pick isn't too concerned about getting dunked on, now or ever.

"Getting dunked on is nothing," Wembanyama said told reporters in French after the Spurs' 112-102 loss. "It's part of the game. I dunk on a lot of people and a lot of people dunk on me too. But I think I block more often than I get dunked on, so that's a positive."

Wembanyama doesn't get dunked on often, which isn't surprising given his frame and length. And like the French phenom said, he records plenty of blocks, a league-leading 195 in his first NBA season to be exact, and that far outweighs the number of times someone has successfully posterized him this season.

But whether or not Wembanyama gets dunked on doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things, it's the fact that he's not afraid of getting dunked on, so he's always going to contest someone who wants to try him at the rim. That's a level-headed perspective from a rookie, and as impressive as Jackson-Davis' dunk was, it's certainly not the norm as many people around the league have already seen the defensive impact Wembanyama has for the Spurs.