Warriors vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 13-18 overall and 9-8 at home, while Golden State is 9-25 overall and 3-14 on the road. The Warriors had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Spurs, meanwhile, have won six of their past 10 games. San Antonio is favored by 11-points in the latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 217.

San Antonio's contest against the Pistons was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points on Saturday. San Antonio steamrolled Detroit by a final score of 136-109. DeMar DeRozan was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Spurs, picking up 29 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. It was DeRozan's highest scoring output in more than five weeks. San Antonio connected on a season-high 18 three-pointers against the Pistons. LaMarcus Aldridge sank a career-high five three-point attempts as he finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He has made nine of 13 three-point attempts over his past three games.

Meanwhile, Golden State's matchup against Dallas was tight at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Warriors got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Dallas an easy 141-121 victory. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of D'Angelo Russell, who shot 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six dimes. Russell has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four outings. Unfortunately for Golden State, Russell (shoulder) will miss tonight's game against the Spurs.

San Antonio ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 47.4 mark on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.2 percent of its shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

