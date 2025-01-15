We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors. Minnesota is 21-18 overall and 10-8 at home, while Golden State is 19-20 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Warriors won two of their three meetings this season, including each of their last two contests. Golden State defeated the Timberwolves, 113-103, in Minnesota on Dec. 21. Draymond Green (back/illness) is questionable for the Warriors.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Target Center Arena in Minneapolis. The Wolves are favored by 6 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 215 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Timberwolves -6

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 215 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Timberwolves: -244, Warriors: +198

GS: The Warriors are 9-7 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog

MIN: The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 Timberwolves games

Timberwolves vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has already defeated the Timberwolves in Minnesota with a 113-103 victory on Dec. 21, and the Warriors have either won or lost by fewer than six points in each of their last four games at the Target Center. Stephen Curry is playing some of his best basketball of the season since the calendar moved to 2025 with the 36-year-old averaging 26 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while making 45.6% of his 3-pointers over five games in January. Curry had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Raptors on Monday.

The Timberwolves are 2-8 ATS as a favorite over their last 10 games as they haven't been nearly as dominant over their 21-18 start after going 56-26 last season. In large part due to last year's success, the Timberwolves have been favored in 33 of 39 games this season but are 12-21 ATS as the favorite. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points against the Raptors and is averaging 17.2 ppg in January as he's played well in an expanded role as the Warriors still have enough talent to stay close with the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves are coming off a 120-106 win over the Wizards on Monday to improve to 4-1 over their last five games. Three of those four victories came by at least seven points. Anthony Edwards had 41 points on Monday, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 25.8 ppg this season, including 33.2 ppg over his last six contests. Edwards averaged a career-high 25.9 ppg last season and finished seventh in the MVP voting.

The Timberwolves have had strong contributions lately from the two former Knicks they received in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Julius Randle is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds as he's scored at least 16 points in four straight games, and Donte DiVincenzo is adding 10.6 ppg, including a 27-point outburst on Saturday. Minnesota has the No. 4 scoring defense (107.6 ppg) with the seventh-best field goal percentage against (45.3%). The Timberwolves have the No. 3 3-point defense (34.5%), and that should benefit them against an elite shooter like Curry.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks

