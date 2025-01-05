Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: New Orleans 6-29, Washington 6-26
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.46
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses.
The Pelicans are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Wizards by a score of 132-120 on Friday. The victory was some much needed relief for New Orleans as it spelled an end to their 11-game losing streak.
CJ McCollum had a dynamite game for the Pelicans, going 10 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 50 points. Those ten threes gave McCollum a new career-high.
The Pelicans were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 24 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 30.
New Orleans' win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-29. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which is in line with their 6-26 record this season.
Looking forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 13-22, while Washington is 13-18.
Odds
New Orleans is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 234.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Jan 03, 2025 - New Orleans 132 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 14, 2024 - New Orleans 133 vs. Washington 126
- Dec 13, 2023 - New Orleans 142 vs. Washington 122
- Jan 28, 2023 - Washington 113 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 09, 2023 - New Orleans 132 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 24, 2021 - New Orleans 127 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 16, 2021 - Washington 117 vs. New Orleans 115
- Jan 27, 2021 - New Orleans 124 vs. Washington 106
- Aug 07, 2020 - New Orleans 118 vs. Washington 107