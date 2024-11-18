The Houston Rockets got the best of the Chicago Bulls when they recorded a 143-107 win on Sunday. That wasn't the only beatdown that occurred on the floor of the United Center on Sunday evening.

Just before the game got underway, Rockets guard Dillon Brooks and forward Tari Eason attacked Bulls mascot Benny the Bull with pillows. Brooks began the assault on the Bulls' iconic mascot before Eason ended up joining in on the fun.

Eason even acted like he was stomping on the mascot's back before leaving the scene of the crime.

The Rockets ended up having an offensive explosion on Sunday as they shot 52.4% from the field. Veteran guard Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 28 points during a very efficient 10-of-16 shooting performance. Seven different Houston players finished the game in double figures.

Brooks had a productive outing with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Eason struggled a bit offensively with just four points off the bench.

Perhaps the pregame festivities were foreshadowing to what would occur since the Rockets dominated the game from the opening tip. In fact, the Rockets held a 68-52 lead at halftime before pulling away even more over the final 24 minutes of play.