The Milwaukee Bucks are moving Khris Middleton to the bench, according to Chris Haynes. Middleton, who missed the Bucks' win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday due to ankle tendinitis, is still trying to work himself back from double ankle surgery in the offseason. The three-time All-Star is expected to be available on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers met with Middleton on Sunday to explain the move, according to Haynes, which comes as the team is trying to find continuity with its starting lineup. Taurean Prince, who started in Middleton's place against the Raptors, will remain in the starting lineup.

The 33-year-old Middleton has dealt with extensive injury problems since the 2022 playoffs, when he sprained the MCL in his left knee. Since then, he has played just 100 regular season games and undergone surgeries on his left wrist, right knee and both ankles.

Prior to the season, the Bucks were insistent that Middleton had only undergone "normal offseason clean-up procedures" and he told The Athletic that "having a successful season out there is playing damn near 82 games." He continued, "Anything below 70, 75 games, no, I do not consider that a successful season for me."

But as the key dates came and went -- preseason, opening night, the quarter-mark of the season -- Middleton was nowhere to be seen, despite reports that he had been "medically cleared" for a period of time. Finally, he made his season debut against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 6.

Middleton came off the bench in his first five games before returning to the starting lineup in a win over the Washington Wizards. He has largely put up strong numbers as a starter, averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 51.2% shooting from the field, including 45.5% from behind the arc.

So why move him to the bench?

Rotation management

The most obvious answer is that it makes it easier to manage rotations with Middleton on a minutes restriction. He's only cracked the 30-minute mark once this season and has typically hovered in the 23-to-25-minute range. In order for Middleton to both start and finish games under those conditions, it's essentially impossible for him to play extended stretches, which means more chopping and changing throughout the night. If Middleton comes off the bench, however, it's much simpler for Rivers to put rotations together and keep him in a rhythm for the end of the game.

Poor record

It's also worth noting that the Bucks are just 3-4 with Middleton in the starting lineup, with losses to the openly tanking Brooklyn Nets (twice), Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. Their primary starting lineup of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez and Andre Jackson Jr. has a minus-10.6 net rating during that stretch, albeit in 31 minutes. That's a small sample size, but the early returns from a group that old and lacking in athleticism have not been positive.

A surprising trend

Finally, there's a surprising trend to consider. Since Middleton's first game back on Dec. 6, the Bucks have really struggled when he's on the floor alongside Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Over that time span, there have been 408 three-man lineups that have spent at least 95 minutes on the court together. The Middleton-Antetokounmpo-Lillard combo is tied for 302nd in net rating at minus-5.6 in 96 minutes.

That same group crushed opponents to the tune of a plus-17.5 net rating in 758 minutes last season, but most of those minutes came under Adrian Griffin, not Doc Rivers, and before Middleton underwent double ankle surgery.

This move will allow Lillard and Antetokounmpo to spend more minutes together when it's just them running the offense, as they were at the beginning of the season, while Middleton will take command of the second unit, which has been a source of trouble at times for the Bucks.