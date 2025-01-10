Zion Williamson will not play in the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, the team announced hours before the game. Williamson has been suspended for one game for a violation of team policies.

He was late for Thursday's team flight to Philadelphia, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, while Chris Haynes added that Williamson has been late for multiple practices throughout the season. Pelicans coach Willie Green did not go into detail, but confirmed during his pre-game press conference that "there were several occasions that led up to this. That's how we got to this decision."

"This one-game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards," David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I'm confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor."

Williamson has been limited to seven games this season due to a severe hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for two months. He had only recently returned to action on Dec. 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but sat out of their Dec. 8 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.

"I take full responsibility for this suspension," Williamson said. "I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization."

Williamson's suspension is the latest bit of bad news in a brutal season down in New Orleans. No player has appeared in every game this season, and Williamson is one of seven key figures who have missed at least 15 games, including Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado

Due to their injury crisis, and particularly Williamson's extended absence, the Pelicans are stuck in last place in the Western Conference at 7-31.