2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Jaylon Johnson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Utah cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Bears selected Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Johnson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
50. Chicago Bears: A
Chris Trapasso: Johnson is rock solid across the board. Man, zone, instincts, physicality at the line. Twitch is outstanding. Good ball skills. Chicago quietly needed some cornerback help.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Shaquill Griffin
Best trait: Size/athleticism combo, length
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Utah
Strengths
- Aggressive, confident on the perimeter
- Above-average twitch and length in zone
- Great mirroring down the field
- Calm but rapid footwork
- Will make plays drifting to new zones
Weaknesses
- Overaggressiveness hurts him at time against double moves
- Grabby in press, not quick enough to stay with sudden WRs
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.50
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fulton drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the LSU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Mims drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Baylor wide receiver after his selection in the NFL...
-
Cleveland drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Boise State tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Dobbins drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State running back after his selection in the NFL...
-
Hurts drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma quarterback after his selection in the NFL...