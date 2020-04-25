2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Jaylon Johnson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Bears selected Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Johnson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

50. Chicago Bears: A

Chris Trapasso: Johnson is rock solid across the board. Man, zone, instincts, physicality at the line. Twitch is outstanding. Good ball skills. Chicago quietly needed some cornerback help.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shaquill Griffin

Best trait: Size/athleticism combo, length

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Utah 5-11 7/8 193 9 3/8 31 3/8 74 3/8

Strengths

Aggressive, confident on the perimeter

Above-average twitch and length in zone

Great mirroring down the field

Calm but rapid footwork

Will make plays drifting to new zones

Weaknesses

Overaggressiveness hurts him at time against double moves

Grabby in press, not quick enough to stay with sudden WRs