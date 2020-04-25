2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Jaylon Johnson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Utah cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Bears selected Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Johnson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

50. Chicago Bears: A

Chris Trapasso: Johnson is rock solid across the board. Man, zone, instincts, physicality at the line. Twitch is outstanding. Good ball skills. Chicago quietly needed some cornerback help.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shaquill Griffin
Best trait: Size/athleticism combo, length

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Utah5-11 7/8 1939 3/8 31 3/8 74 3/8

 Strengths  

  • Aggressive, confident on the perimeter
  • Above-average twitch and length in zone
  • Great mirroring down the field
  • Calm but rapid footwork
  • Will make plays drifting to new zones

Weaknesses 

  • Overaggressiveness hurts him at time against double moves
  • Grabby in press, not quick enough to stay with sudden WRs
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.501536.5 1247.014.13

