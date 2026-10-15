The WNBA will have a first-time champion in 2026. The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream are squaring off in the 2026 WNBA Finals, and neither franchise has ever won a title. The Valkyries are in just their second season after debuting as an expansion team in 2025. The Dream, meanwhile, have been to the WNBA Finals on three occasions (2010, 2011 and 2013) but have been swept each time.

They both knocked out more-experienced teams to get here. The Valkyries took down the reigning champion Aces in the semis, while the Dream ousted the Liberty.

So who will win a historic title in 2026? Before Game 1 on Saturday, our experts are making their predictions.

2026 WNBA Finals predictions



Lindsay Gibbs Jack Maloney 2026 WNBA Finals pick Dream Valkyries

Expert explanations

Gibbs: Dream in 7. The Golden State Valkyries won the regular-season series over the Atlanta Dream 3-0, but that record doesn't quite tell the whole story. Two of those games were decided in the final minute, and all three of those meetings came in a 10-day span early in the season, with the Valkyries getting wins over the Dream on June 24, June 26 and July 4.

Those three losses were part of a five-game losing skid by the Dream, who sat at 12-9 on July 5.

The Dream have only lost five games total since, finishing the regular season with an 18-5 run. Including the postseason, Atlanta has won 10 in a row and 14 of its last 15. In August and September, the Dream led the league in offense with a 115.2 rating and were second only to the Valkyries with a 100.8 defensive rating, both about five-point improvements on their early-season ratings. Simply put, this is a different Dream team than the one the Valkyries swept this summer.

I can truly talk myself into either team winning this series – both are obviously in exceptional form and have been for the past three months, both feel like teams of destiny, both are trying to win the first title for their franchise and both are physical, dogged competitors who aren't afraid of winning ugly, which is a requirement for every title team.

The Valkyries are healthier and deeper than the Dream – the Allisha Gray injury is a big worry for Atlanta – and have home-court advantage. Defense wins championships, and the Valkyries have been far and away the best defense all season. And yet, I'm giving the Dream the edge. They have two players who have won WNBA titles in DeWanna Bonner and Jordin Canada, the far more potent offense and, while the Valkyries have the best defense, the Dream have the edge on the boards and in the paint.

In the spirit of Angel Reese and Joe Lacob, I am manifesting an epic seven-game series full of twists and turns. And, at the end, it will be a big defensive play by Reese that will seal the title for the Dream on the road in front of a raucous Ballhalla crowd on Halloween night.

From stunning Angel Reese trade to expansion ingenuity: How Dream, Valkyries broke the mold to reach Finals Jack Maloney

Maloney: Valkyries in 6. I wish that we had more clarity on Allisha Gray's injury, what procedure she had done and what she'll be able to give the Dream -- if she's even able to play at all. Both teams have similar styles and it's difficult to get a good feel on this matchup in the best of circumstances. The uncertainty surrounding Gray makes it nearly impossible.

It is safe to assume Gray will not be close to 100% if she does play, however, especially early in the series, and that's one of the reasons I'm going with the Valkyries. Gray led the Dream in scoring during the regular season at 19 points per game, which was good for ninth in the league, and was their go-to option late in games. Jordin Canada, DeWanna Bonner and Isobel Borlase were able to make up for Gray's production in the semifinals, but I'm not super confident they can continue to hit such incredible heights, especially against the best defense in the league.



I'm going to crib here from an article I wrote about Gray's injury, which shows how incredible that trio was last round:

Canada had three of the five-highest playoff scoring performances of her career against the Liberty, and averaged 22.3 points on 62.2/61.5/100 shooting splits -- up from 11.6 points on 43.1/29.2/78.2 shooting in the regular season.

Bonner went for 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on 50/46.7/80 shooting splits, up from 10.4 points and six rebounds on 40.2/27.9/84.3 shooting between the Phoenix Mercury and Dream in the regular season.

And Borlase, who only had six double-digit scoring games in the regular season, came off the bench to chip in 11 points in Game 2 and 10 points in Game 3 while shooting 9 of 15, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Of course, the counterpoint there is they may not have to be that good if Gray is back and Rhyne Howard doesn't shoot 31.1% from the field like she did against the Liberty. Regardless, I worry about the Dream's ability to generate consistent offense, especially with how reliant they are on forcing turnovers, and how good the Valkyries are at taking care of the ball. During the regular season, the Dream led the league in opponent turnover rate (19.5%) and points off turnovers (18.1), but the Valkyries were tied for second in turnover rate (15.1%) and first in opponent points off turnovers (11.7) by a wide margin.



The Valkyries have plenty of their own offensive issues and regardless of Gray's status will have trouble scoring against a Dream defense that has been spectacular in the playoffs. Time and time and time again, however, the Valkyries have made it clear that they're not only capable of winning ugly, they prefer it that way.



I also think the Valkyries' homecourt advantage will be a big factor in this series. The Valkyries were a league-best 17-5 at home during the regular season, and are 4-0 at Chase Center during the playoffs. Their defense, which was four points per 100 possessions than any other team this season, was even better at home, where they boasted a 98.2 defensive rating and a 19.7% opponent turnover rate. Ballhalla is the most raucous atmosphere in the league, and can cause opponents to spiral, as we've already seen this postseason. Plus, the Valkyries shot 36.1% from 3-point range at home, compared to 32.6% on the road. For a team that once again broke the record by taking 30.3 3s per game, that's a big deal.



All told, I'm going Valkyries in 6 in what should be an extremely tough, physical and competitive series.