2026 NFL mock draft: Two top-five curveballs, plus a team trades back into Round 1 for Ty Simpson
A brand new mock draft that features several surprises in the top 10
We are in the thick of "draft szn," and the mocks are flying fast and furious. It's expected that the Las Vegas Raiders will select former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, but apart from that, no one knows what will happen.
Every year, there are prospects who go higher than we expect and fall further than anticipated. Could linebacker Sonny Styles or running back Jeremiyah Love really be a top-three pick? What about Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.? Could he fall out of the top 10 due to his short arms?
I would also anticipate a race for offensive linemen in the first round, as more big men will be selected on opening night than any other position. That will cause some polarizing prospects to be pushed up the draft board.
Below, I will break down my first and only NFL mock draft for the first round. My goal is to be a bit different from other mock drafts you may have seen, but also still be logical. Let's jump in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
I bet Tom Brady loves this kid. An unexpected college football legend who's smart, competitive and has an elite work ethic.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Many expect Arvell Reese to move to full-time EDGE at the next level, but I'd still like to move him around a bit. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year recorded 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on a loaded Buckeyes defense, ranking top three in each category.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Despite the Cowboys' efforts, the Cardinals don't fetch what they view as appropriate compensation for the No. 3 overall pick. They stick and take arguably the best pass rusher in the class. David Bailey tied for the most sacks (14.5) and second-most pressures (81) in the FBS last season, and his 38 QB hits were the most by an FBS player since Tennessee's Derek Barnett in 2016.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Surprise. It's not Jeremiyah Love at No. 4 for Tennessee, nor is it Rueben Bain Jr. Robert Saleh takes an Ohio State standout in Sonny Styles to be his new Fred Warner. Off-ball linebacker is a need for the Titans. Cody Barton and Cedric Gray are capable players, but Saleh needs a rangy, athletic centerpiece for this revamped defensive front. That's Styles.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Another surprise. I believe Mansoor Delane could be a top-five talent in this class. He allowed the lowest passer rating (24.1) in the SEC, didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and had zero penalties. I have questions about some of the biggest names in this class, but not Delane.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Browns continue to revamp their offensive line by taking a 6-foot-6, 329-pound mauler who allowed zero sacks and a 1.6% pressure rate in 2025. Mauigoa is a well-rounded protector who will make life easier for whoever is playing quarterback in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The Commanders land a player some believe is the best in this entire class with running back Jeremiyah Love. The Heisman Trophy finalist is a home run-hitting, versatile playmaker out of the backfield. He should be a fun pairing with Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The first wide receiver comes off the board at No. 8 to the Saints, who pair Chris Olave with another talented Ohio State pass-catcher who will allow Tyler Shough to build off his impressive rookie campaign. The Saints have plenty of needs, but Kellen Moore has his eyes set on offensive weaponry.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Somehow, the NFL allows Caleb Downs to drop to the Chiefs. He's one of the top players in this class regardless of position, and the only defensive back to record 250 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions over the past three seasons. Downs can play virtually anywhere, which excites Steve Spagnuolo.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Bengals have needs all over the defense, so they take a cornerback who was named first-team All-SEC in 2024 after recording four interceptions and nine passes defensed. Jermod McCoy did not play in 2025 as he worked to get back to 100% after a torn ACL, but he appeared to put any health concerns to bed with an impressive pro day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
I have Rueben Bain Jr. falling out of the top 10 due to concerns about his arm length and where exactly he fits as a true EDGE. While there are some questions, Bain was a force to be reckoned with at Miami, racking up a whopping 83 pressures last season. He also ramped up his play during the most important games, recording five sacks and 24 pressures in four College Football Playoff games. New head coach Jeff Hafley is thrilled to score him at No. 11
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Another surprise here. It seems like Dillon Thieneman is rising up draft boards quickly. Not only can the former Oregon Duck create turnovers, but he's a willing participant in defending the run. Thieneman is also a legit athlete. He ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and registered a 41-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be able to play him at multiple spots.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The NFL allowing Sean McVay to land Makai Lemon would be ridiculous. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner had four games last season of 150 yards receiving and a touchdown, and he possesses elite spatial awareness from the slot. He knows how to get open and isn't easy to take down either. Maybe the Rams have more pressing needs, but giving Matthew Stafford another talented wideout to complement Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would make this offense nearly unstoppable.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Makai Lemon would have been a fun fit in Baltimore, but here the Ravens shift their attention to the interior of the offensive line. I imagine Vega Ioane has one of the highest floors of any prospect in this class at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, and he allowed zero sacks, zero QB hits and just four pressures in 2025. Keeping Lamar Jackson upright is how the Ravens can win a Super Bowl, and Ioane will make sure he's not sacked 36 times in a season again.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Suffice to say Keldric Faulk is a polarizing prospect, but reports indicate he'll go relatively early in this draft. Maybe he's not David Bailey, but this is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-6, 276-pound athlete who can play on the edge as well as inside. The Bucs have a need on the defensive line, and Todd Bowles elects for this high-ceiling prospect.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Jordyn Tyson may have been WR1 in this class if not for the injury concerns. Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games played in 2024, then followed that up with 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season. He has good size (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) good speed and good hands. The Jets completely revamped their defense in free agency, and now they turn their attention to adding some weaponry with their second pick of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Outland Trophy winner is lauded for his versatility, and he could start at guard or right tackle for the Lions while Penei Sewell moves to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The Vikings have a need on the defensive line, and I would feel comfortable lining Peter Woods up really anywhere and expect him to make an impact. He ranked top four in pressures (54) and tackles (85) among ACC defensive tackles over the past three seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Panthers could go a number of different directions here, but it does feel like a solid landing spot for the top tight end in this class. Carolina has taken some small swings at the position with Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, but those guys are not the versatile pass-catcher that Sadiq is. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked first among all FBS tight ends last season, while his 51 receptions ranked fifth. Maybe he's not a mauler as a run blocker, but a 4.39-second 40-yard dash for a tight end is absurd. The Panthers know they need to surround Bryce Young with talent if he's going to reach his ceiling.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Jerry Jones is 83-years-old, so he doesn't care if Akheem Mesidor is 25. He stole the show from Rueben Bain Jr. at times at Miami with his electric first step and relentless motor. Mesidor ranked top five in the FBS in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (17.5) and pressures (67). He will be a Day 1 contributor for a Dallas defense that needs help.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Kadyn Proctor is a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. He's also a great athlete who could start immediately at guard for Pittsburgh if not at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Caleb Lomu is not the most natural fit for the Chargers, but they can't help but grab him at No. 22 overall. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are coming off season-ending injuries, but I also wonder if Lomu could kick inside to guard. Either way, the Chargers need to upgrade Justin Herbert's protection.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Eagles think they have a steal here with the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Monroe Freeling. CBS Sports has called him "one of the highest-ceiling true left tackles in this year's draft," having logged more than 1,650 snaps at the position. This is your Lane Johnson replacement should the franchise legend retire in 2027.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
What I like about Omar Cooper Jr. is that he went from leading the Big Ten in yards per reception in 2024 to a slot RPO YAC guy in 2025. A versatile weapon like this makes moving the ball easier, and the Browns offense needs help in that area.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The Bears go offensive line in the first round with the 6-foot-7, 317-pound Blake Miller to protect Caleb Williams. He played right tackle at Clemson, but could he move over to the left side at the next level?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
CBS Sports has compared this Ohio State star to Dexter Lawrence, as McDonald led all interior defensive linemen nationally with 30 run stops and a 13.8% run-stop rate. I would love to see him work alongside Ed Oliver and Deone Walker on this Buffalo defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Deebo Samuel déjà vu? KC Concepcion was named first-team All-SEC in three different categories last season. He starred as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, which earned him the Paul Horung Award as the most versatile player in the FBS. Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 while returning 25 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns. What a fit this would be in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Texans have done a solid job rebuilding the offensive line this offseason, but the work is not done yet. Houston spends its first pick on Max Iheanachor, who isn't the most polished prospect but whose ceiling is high and whose traits are evident.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Zion Young is a sizable pass rusher at 6-foot-6, 262 pounds who can collapse the pocket as well as defend the run. The Chiefs ranked bottom 10 in sacks and turnovers forced last season. Young could help improve those numbers, as his 57 pressures in 2025 ranked No. 2 in the SEC.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Dolphins need some serious help in the secondary, and Colton Hood would be a very welcome addition. The Colorado transfer was quick to make fans in Knoxville last year, recording 50 tackles, eight passes defensed and a pick six in his lone season with the Vols. In fact, Hood was the only SEC player to record four tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
The Patriots allow the Rams to jump in front of their NFC West rivals in Seattle to grab who Sean McVay hopes is his quarterback of the future in Ty Simpson. The Alabama product was a one-year starter who's not ready to play right away but flashed his NFL potential early in the season. Simpson being selected in the first round gives the Rams another year of control with the fifth-year option. I can't imagine a better mentor than Matthew Stafford, so I'm hoping for this potential marriage over teams like the Cardinals, Steelers or Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Cashius Howell may have short arms, but his aggression and versatility make up for it. His 11.5 sacks last season for the Aggies were the most since Myles Garrett recorded 12.5 in 2015, and he was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Against Utah State, he recorded a sack on three consecutive plays!