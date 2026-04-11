Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 I bet Tom Brady loves this kid. An unexpected college football legend who's smart, competitive and has an elite work ethic.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Many expect Arvell Reese to move to full-time EDGE at the next level, but I'd still like to move him around a bit. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year recorded 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on a loaded Buckeyes defense, ranking top three in each category.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Despite the Cowboys' efforts, the Cardinals don't fetch what they view as appropriate compensation for the No. 3 overall pick. They stick and take arguably the best pass rusher in the class. David Bailey tied for the most sacks (14.5) and second-most pressures (81) in the FBS last season, and his 38 QB hits were the most by an FBS player since Tennessee's Derek Barnett in 2016.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Surprise. It's not Jeremiyah Love at No. 4 for Tennessee, nor is it Rueben Bain Jr. Robert Saleh takes an Ohio State standout in Sonny Styles to be his new Fred Warner. Off-ball linebacker is a need for the Titans. Cody Barton and Cedric Gray are capable players, but Saleh needs a rangy, athletic centerpiece for this revamped defensive front. That's Styles.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Another surprise. I believe Mansoor Delane could be a top-five talent in this class. He allowed the lowest passer rating (24.1) in the SEC, didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and had zero penalties. I have questions about some of the biggest names in this class, but not Delane.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns continue to revamp their offensive line by taking a 6-foot-6, 329-pound mauler who allowed zero sacks and a 1.6% pressure rate in 2025. Mauigoa is a well-rounded protector who will make life easier for whoever is playing quarterback in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 The Commanders land a player some believe is the best in this entire class with running back Jeremiyah Love. The Heisman Trophy finalist is a home run-hitting, versatile playmaker out of the backfield. He should be a fun pairing with Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The first wide receiver comes off the board at No. 8 to the Saints, who pair Chris Olave with another talented Ohio State pass-catcher who will allow Tyler Shough to build off his impressive rookie campaign. The Saints have plenty of needs, but Kellen Moore has his eyes set on offensive weaponry.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Somehow, the NFL allows Caleb Downs to drop to the Chiefs. He's one of the top players in this class regardless of position, and the only defensive back to record 250 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions over the past three seasons. Downs can play virtually anywhere, which excites Steve Spagnuolo.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals have needs all over the defense, so they take a cornerback who was named first-team All-SEC in 2024 after recording four interceptions and nine passes defensed. Jermod McCoy did not play in 2025 as he worked to get back to 100% after a torn ACL, but he appeared to put any health concerns to bed with an impressive pro day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I have Rueben Bain Jr. falling out of the top 10 due to concerns about his arm length and where exactly he fits as a true EDGE. While there are some questions, Bain was a force to be reckoned with at Miami, racking up a whopping 83 pressures last season. He also ramped up his play during the most important games, recording five sacks and 24 pressures in four College Football Playoff games. New head coach Jeff Hafley is thrilled to score him at No. 11

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Another surprise here. It seems like Dillon Thieneman is rising up draft boards quickly. Not only can the former Oregon Duck create turnovers, but he's a willing participant in defending the run. Thieneman is also a legit athlete. He ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and registered a 41-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be able to play him at multiple spots.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The NFL allowing Sean McVay to land Makai Lemon would be ridiculous. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner had four games last season of 150 yards receiving and a touchdown, and he possesses elite spatial awareness from the slot. He knows how to get open and isn't easy to take down either. Maybe the Rams have more pressing needs, but giving Matthew Stafford another talented wideout to complement Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would make this offense nearly unstoppable.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Makai Lemon would have been a fun fit in Baltimore, but here the Ravens shift their attention to the interior of the offensive line. I imagine Vega Ioane has one of the highest floors of any prospect in this class at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, and he allowed zero sacks, zero QB hits and just four pressures in 2025. Keeping Lamar Jackson upright is how the Ravens can win a Super Bowl, and Ioane will make sure he's not sacked 36 times in a season again.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Suffice to say Keldric Faulk is a polarizing prospect, but reports indicate he'll go relatively early in this draft. Maybe he's not David Bailey, but this is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-6, 276-pound athlete who can play on the edge as well as inside. The Bucs have a need on the defensive line, and Todd Bowles elects for this high-ceiling prospect.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson may have been WR1 in this class if not for the injury concerns. Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games played in 2024, then followed that up with 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season. He has good size (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) good speed and good hands. The Jets completely revamped their defense in free agency, and now they turn their attention to adding some weaponry with their second pick of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Outland Trophy winner is lauded for his versatility, and he could start at guard or right tackle for the Lions while Penei Sewell moves to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings have a need on the defensive line, and I would feel comfortable lining Peter Woods up really anywhere and expect him to make an impact. He ranked top four in pressures (54) and tackles (85) among ACC defensive tackles over the past three seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Panthers could go a number of different directions here, but it does feel like a solid landing spot for the top tight end in this class. Carolina has taken some small swings at the position with Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, but those guys are not the versatile pass-catcher that Sadiq is. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked first among all FBS tight ends last season, while his 51 receptions ranked fifth. Maybe he's not a mauler as a run blocker, but a 4.39-second 40-yard dash for a tight end is absurd. The Panthers know they need to surround Bryce Young with talent if he's going to reach his ceiling.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Jerry Jones is 83-years-old, so he doesn't care if Akheem Mesidor is 25. He stole the show from Rueben Bain Jr. at times at Miami with his electric first step and relentless motor. Mesidor ranked top five in the FBS in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (17.5) and pressures (67). He will be a Day 1 contributor for a Dallas defense that needs help.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kadyn Proctor is a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. He's also a great athlete who could start immediately at guard for Pittsburgh if not at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Lomu is not the most natural fit for the Chargers, but they can't help but grab him at No. 22 overall. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are coming off season-ending injuries, but I also wonder if Lomu could kick inside to guard. Either way, the Chargers need to upgrade Justin Herbert's protection.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles think they have a steal here with the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Monroe Freeling. CBS Sports has called him "one of the highest-ceiling true left tackles in this year's draft," having logged more than 1,650 snaps at the position. This is your Lane Johnson replacement should the franchise legend retire in 2027.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 What I like about Omar Cooper Jr. is that he went from leading the Big Ten in yards per reception in 2024 to a slot RPO YAC guy in 2025. A versatile weapon like this makes moving the ball easier, and the Browns offense needs help in that area.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Bears go offensive line in the first round with the 6-foot-7, 317-pound Blake Miller to protect Caleb Williams. He played right tackle at Clemson, but could he move over to the left side at the next level?

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd CBS Sports has compared this Ohio State star to Dexter Lawrence, as McDonald led all interior defensive linemen nationally with 30 run stops and a 13.8% run-stop rate. I would love to see him work alongside Ed Oliver and Deone Walker on this Buffalo defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 27 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Deebo Samuel déjà vu? KC Concepcion was named first-team All-SEC in three different categories last season. He starred as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, which earned him the Paul Horung Award as the most versatile player in the FBS. Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 while returning 25 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns. What a fit this would be in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th The Texans have done a solid job rebuilding the offensive line this offseason, but the work is not done yet. Houston spends its first pick on Max Iheanachor, who isn't the most polished prospect but whose ceiling is high and whose traits are evident.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 11th Zion Young is a sizable pass rusher at 6-foot-6, 262 pounds who can collapse the pocket as well as defend the run. The Chiefs ranked bottom 10 in sacks and turnovers forced last season. Young could help improve those numbers, as his 57 pressures in 2025 ranked No. 2 in the SEC.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Dolphins need some serious help in the secondary, and Colton Hood would be a very welcome addition. The Colorado transfer was quick to make fans in Knoxville last year, recording 50 tackles, eight passes defensed and a pick six in his lone season with the Vols. In fact, Hood was the only SEC player to record four tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 31 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The Patriots allow the Rams to jump in front of their NFC West rivals in Seattle to grab who Sean McVay hopes is his quarterback of the future in Ty Simpson. The Alabama product was a one-year starter who's not ready to play right away but flashed his NFL potential early in the season. Simpson being selected in the first round gives the Rams another year of control with the fifth-year option. I can't imagine a better mentor than Matthew Stafford, so I'm hoping for this potential marriage over teams like the Cardinals, Steelers or Browns.