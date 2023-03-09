Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.33 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mario Edwards

Summary:

Ali Gaye is a noticeably big, long, chiseled EDGE who's a run stopper first, then a pass-rusher. He never built on a quality first season at LSU in terms of getting after the quarterback. He dispatches blocks very well against the run, and his large tackling radius helps him engulf RBs inside or even on outside runs. Lumbering strides but they're long, so he's faster than he looks. He has minimal counter moves and bend. His burst is good but can't sustain speed to the quarterback around the corner. He can be an asset to a team's run-stopping unit.

Strengths:

Thick and noticeably strong at the point of attack

Sheds blocks well against the run

Huge tackling radius

Lumbering strides give him deceptive speed

Weaknesses: