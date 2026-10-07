The NFL rescinded its $14,926 fine of San Francisco 49ers tight end Kyle Juszczyk for "engaging in offensive demonstration" after scoring a touchdown during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The league initially thought that Juszczyk imitated a beer chug during his touchdown celebration, which is apparently a no-no. Juszczyk said after the game that his celebration was an ode to his nickname, Juice.

"Yeah I've seen Juice do his celebration for like five years," 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said at the time. "So, I'm a little confused with the punishment he's dealing with."

The fine occurred after Juszczyk caught a touchdown pass that extended San Francisco's lead to 28-6 late in the third quarter.

The NFL has also shaved about $4,000 off of Juszczyk's previous fine for "impermissible use of the helmet" that occurred during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Rams.

While rare, the NFL has rescinded fines before. In January of 2025, then-Texans running back Joe Mixon had his fine rescinded after he was initially docked $25,000 for comments he made following Houston's playoff loss to the Chiefs. The league, upon further review, determined that Mixon's comments did not warrant a fine.

Juszczyk, 35, is in the middle of his 14th season with the 49ers, who took him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. A 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Juszczyk has been a key cog in helping the 49ers get off to a 4-0 start.