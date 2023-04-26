Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.88 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Gerald McGrath

Summary:

Amari Burney is a weak-side linebacker who does a better job of making plays in space. He is solid in coverage and can provide the occasional pass rush by using his speed to shoot gaps. Burney can do a better job of shedding blockers, containing the edge and fitting gaps in run support.

Strengths:

  • Solid in coverage
  • Does a good job of shooting gaps and applying occasional pass rush
  • Good top-end speed

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average job of breaking his feet down in space
  • Below-average job of containing the edge
  • Needs to do a better job of shedding blocks
  • Average recovery speed