Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.88 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Gerald McGrath
Summary:
Amari Burney is a weak-side linebacker who does a better job of making plays in space. He is solid in coverage and can provide the occasional pass rush by using his speed to shoot gaps. Burney can do a better job of shedding blockers, containing the edge and fitting gaps in run support.
Strengths:
- Solid in coverage
- Does a good job of shooting gaps and applying occasional pass rush
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Below-average job of breaking his feet down in space
- Below-average job of containing the edge
- Needs to do a better job of shedding blocks
- Average recovery speed