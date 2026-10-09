Legendary head coach Mike Ditka died at the age of 86 on Friday. A football giant, Ditka is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former tight end won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1961 with the Chicago Bears after racking up 1,076 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his first NFL season — the perfect way to start a 12-year career that saw him win Super Bowl VI with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ditka retired following the 1972 season and began his coaching career as an assistant under Tom Landry in Dallas. The Cowboys made three Super Bowls during his tenure, winning one (XII). In 1982, the Bears, who drafted Ditka No. 5 overall out of Pittsburgh, hired him to be their new head coach.
Chicago made the NFC Championship game in 1984, and then went 15-1 in 1985 on the way to a Super Bowl XX win over the New England Patriots. It remains the Bears' lone Super Bowl title.
Ditka registered seven double-digit win seasons in his 11 years with the Bears, won NFL Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988, and made seven playoff appearances with three NFC Championship appearances. His 106 wins rank second in franchise history behind George Halas, who coached Chicago for four decades. No Bears head coach has held their post for more than nine years other than Ditka and Halas. He wrapped up his coaching career with the New Orleans Saints, going 15-33 over three seasons.
"Mike Ditka epitomized football over so many years," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "He brought intensity, authenticity, and an unmistakable personality to everything he did. As a Hall of Fame player, Super Bowl-winning coach with his beloved and iconic Bears, and as a broadcaster, Mike served as an ambassador for the game and inspired generations of fans. Through his work with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, Mike was a champion for taking care of those who helped build our game. We extend our deepest condolences to Diana and the Ditka family."
Ditka is one of two men to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach in NFL history, joining fellow Hall of Famer Tom Flores. Reactions around the football world poured in to mourn the loss of a legendary leader. That includes Walter Payton's son, Jarrett, who shared a statement from the Ditka family.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family."October 9, 2026
Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka has passed away, @paytonsun just learned. pic.twitter.com/2N821GERZS— 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 9, 2026
Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, whose toughness and leadership helped define an era of professional football, passed away at the age of 86, his family announced Friday. A member of the Hall's Class of 1988, Ditka's legacy as a player, coach and football icon will endure… pic.twitter.com/1eHsn554d5— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 9, 2026
#Titans Robert Saleh said his father was a big Mike Ditka fan and had him watch Ditka as an example of how to play tight end pic.twitter.com/yfkHUGd4GB— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2026
The best Mike Ditka insight you’ll get all day courtesy of the great Jim Nantz who saw his generosity and charisma up close for years. https://t.co/jv4CbvrDWt— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 9, 2026
RIP to the legendary coach and one of my favorite cameos ever seen in a movie, Mike Ditka. pic.twitter.com/yelsgogr79— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) October 9, 2026
The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport.… pic.twitter.com/2otlD531k6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2026
“I’ve never been upset in my life”— Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) October 9, 2026
RIP Mike Ditka.
Watch this video. Imagine it was current times. This level of authenticity is extinct pic.twitter.com/dKG7jDmiTS
October 9, 2026
RIP Mike Ditka 🕯️— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 9, 2026
The signature play from Iron Mike's Hall of Fame career as of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history
Returning home to Pittsburgh in 1963, Ditka rumbled 63 yards with a Billy Wade pass late in the game — setting up a Bears field goal to salvage a 17-17… pic.twitter.com/z4kAitczui
Da Coach, Bears Legend Mike Ditka— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 9, 2026
Classic "Iron Mike" from his coaching days with the Bears and Saints
One of a kind
Rest easy, Mike🕯️ pic.twitter.com/NXAB5yUf8K
"The guy that wouldn't take anything from anybody."@PriscoCBS on how the legendary Mike Ditka will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/uf353nQC7E— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2026
When our players see Mike Ditka’s name, I want them to know how he competed. He gave everything and expected the same from his teammates. His toughness will forever be part of this program! Our thoughts & prayers are with his family and everyone he impacted. Rest in Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/MtgerHZOTy— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) October 9, 2026
A one-of-a-kind player, coach, and man.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 9, 2026
Rest in peace Mike Ditka 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lyDiFp1Qrk
#Packers HC Matt LaFleur shared his condolences following the passing of Mike Ditka ahead of Sunday’s rivalry game against the #Bears. https://t.co/072WkHB4VW pic.twitter.com/aO6r4QMrXd— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2026