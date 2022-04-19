Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.9 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Deuce McCallister

Strengths:

Complete, ready-to-go feature back. Impressive quicks and great vision between the tackles. Shouldered a massive workload in college and was able to break big runs late in games. Above-average in the power, contact balance, and wiggle departments. Blends styles together. Slasher on zone plays without losing much steam and flashed the ability to jump cut in the hole to free himself. Utilized often in the pass game.

Weaknesses:

Moments of downfield juice but will not run away from many at the NFL level. Doesn't have on-field speed he showed at combine. Not ready to run routes from the slot. He's good/great all around, but not elite in any one area.

Accolades: