Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.07 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Qadree Ollison

Summary:

Camerun Peoples is a high-wasted back who runs hard and has the ability to run through arm tackles. He was rarely targeted in the pass game in college.

Strengths:

Runs hard, doesn't hesitate behind the line, and he hits the hole and takes what he can get

Patient in passpro vs. blitzing DB type off edge; doesn't lunge but redirects around QB

One-cut and gets downhill; not a plodder -- has some twitch for size

Weaknesses: