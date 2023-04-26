Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.07 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Qadree Ollison
Summary:
Camerun Peoples is a high-wasted back who runs hard and has the ability to run through arm tackles. He was rarely targeted in the pass game in college.
Strengths:
- Runs hard, doesn't hesitate behind the line, and he hits the hole and takes what he can get
- Patient in passpro vs. blitzing DB type off edge; doesn't lunge but redirects around QB
- One-cut and gets downhill; not a plodder -- has some twitch for size
Weaknesses:
- Will be 24 in Sept. 2023
- Used on jet sweeps from slot but doesn't have juice to turn corner consistently
- Could be a tad more patient letting holes develop/setting up cutback lanes