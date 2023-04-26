Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.07 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Qadree Ollison

Summary:

Camerun Peoples is a high-wasted back who runs hard and has the ability to run through arm tackles. He was rarely targeted in the pass game in college.

Strengths:

  • Runs hard, doesn't hesitate behind the line, and he hits the hole and takes what he can get
  • Patient in passpro vs. blitzing DB type off edge; doesn't lunge but redirects around QB
  • One-cut and gets downhill; not a plodder -- has some twitch for size

Weaknesses:

  • Will be 24 in Sept. 2023
  • Used on jet sweeps from slot but doesn't have juice to turn corner consistently
  • Could be a tad more patient letting holes develop/setting up cutback lanes