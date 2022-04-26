Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 87.85 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Chris Godwin
Strengths:
Great top-end speed. Great route runner who does not tip off his break at the stem. Quick feet at the snap, which allows him to create good leverage. Does a great job tracking the ball over his shoulder and has been very productive for the Buckeyes in the red zone.
Weaknesses:
Thin-framed boundary receiver who needs to be more physical through his routes. Explosive testing was average to below average. Can do a better job of creating yards after the catch.
Accolades:
- Two-time All-Big Ten first team (2020 and 2021)
- Ohio St. all-time rec TDs leader (35)