You might be starting several wide receivers in Week 5 who you added off the waiver wire. The position is decimated due to injuries.

Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) missed practice Wednesday, which puts Dohnte Meyers in a potential starting spot in three-receiver leagues against Miami. Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir could be options in three-receiver leagues if D.J. Moore (shoulder) can't play against the Rams.

Tre Harris could be a starter in three-receiver leagues against Denver if Ladd McConkey (foot) is out. And the same goes for Antonio Williams if Terry McLaurin (hamstring) can't play against the Giants.

I'm hesitant to trust Darius Cooper against the Jaguars in London, but he just scored two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Rams with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out. And we also have Roman Wilson (vs. IND) and Malik Washington (at CIN) playing well, and they could be useful in three-receiver leagues.

Injuries have been a big problem at receiver this season. But there are some waiver wire options who could help you in Week 5 if you're stuck.

WRs to Start
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jaylen Waddle WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC DEN -3.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
26
REYDS
185
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
Waddle has struggled so far as a Fantasy receiver in Denver, with two games with at least 14.5 PPR points and two games with 6.4 PPR points or less. He finally scored his first touchdown with the Broncos in Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's averaging 7.7 targets per game in his past three outings, which is a positive sign. This week, Waddle faces a Chargers defense that has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in four games, and Waddle could get an additional target or two with Pat Bryant (ankle) out. I like Waddle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
player headshot
Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI DET -5.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
25
REYDS
229
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.7
We were waiting for Williams to have a breakout game, and it happened in Week 4 at Carolina with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. He still hasn't scored a touchdown, but the Lions are focused on getting him going, which was obvious against the Panthers. Williams has another great matchup in Week 5 at Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including two in each of the past two games against the 49ers and Giants. That bodes well for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to take advantage of this secondary. I like Williams as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
GB Green Bay
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
37
REYDS
274
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.5
Golden caught a touchdown in Week 4 at Tampa Bay, otherwise he would have had a mediocre stat line with three catches for 21 yards on seven targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against the Bears, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. However, Golden's first NFL touchdown came in the playoffs against Chicago last season with four catches for 84 yards on five targets. He's averaging 9.3 targets per game, and the three receivers with at least eight targets against the Bears (Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and DeVonta Smith) have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
28
REYDS
202
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
Downs had a disappointing game in Week 4 at Washington with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he should rebound in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and Downs scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games prior to facing the Commanders with 20 targets over that span. I'm still confident in Downs, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
player headshot
DK Metcalf WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
33
REYDS
213
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.8
Metcalf comes into Week 5 after back-to-back productive Fantasy outings against the Bengals and Browns with at least 12.1 PPR points in each game. He has three games this season with at least nine targets, and Aaron Rodgers should continue to lean on Metcalf in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Roman Wilson is also worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
TEN Tennessee • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
32
REYDS
268
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.7
Tate has done well in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Texans in Week 5. Tate has combined for 15 catches for 203 yards on 21 targets in his past two outings, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Houston this year.
player headshot
Denzel Boston WR
CLE Cleveland • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
22
REYDS
284
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.9
Boston continues to make plays, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two touchdowns. The Jets have been stingy against opposing receivers, but four receivers in the past three games have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Deshaun Watson is playing better than expected this year, and Boston has been the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5.
player headshot
Devaughn Vele WR
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
8.7
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
31
REYDS
226
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.9
Vele had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, and Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this year.
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
NE New England • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
20
REYDS
203
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.1
Doubs saw a season-high nine targets in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for 23.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his two games in New England this season, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has allowed three receivers in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City to score at least 11 PPR points, and Doubs should continue to get fed from Drake Maye in this matchup.
player headshot
Dohnte Meyers WR
CIN Cincinnati • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA CIN -6.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
9.8
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
16
REYDS
129
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.2
Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) both missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 5 at Miami then I like Meyers as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers can still be a potential starter. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 4, and Chase left early in that game. The Dolphins have only allowed two receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, with one touchdown allowed, but I still like Meyers as a flier if Chase and/or Higgins are out.
WRs to Sit
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
17
REYDS
185
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.5
Samuel had a solid game in Week 4 against Denver with five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he added three carries for 44 yards and scored 18 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of four games, and he's worth using in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at Seattle. But this should be a difficult matchup for him and Mike Evans since the Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Terry McLaurin in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in PPR against Seattle, and this could be a down game for Samuel and Evans given the matchup on the road.
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
9.3
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
20
REYDS
233
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
Odunze had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 94 yards on seven targets, and maybe he'll have the best connection with Tyson Bagent, who is expected to start again in Week 5 at Green Bay with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out. I would use Odunze as a starter in three-receiver leagues, but I still have faith in Luther Burden III being the best receiver for Chicago. Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond will also be in the mix, and Odunze scored 7.4 PPR points or less in each of the first three games this season. He's only faced Green Bay twice in his career, and he combined for just eight catches for 83 yards over that span.
player headshot
Jakobi Meyers WR
JAC Jacksonville • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI JAC -7.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
15
REYDS
165
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.4
Meyers had three catches for 33 yards on four targets in Week 4 at Cincinnati, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He has three games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) appears on track to play against the Jaguars, which will be an issue for Meyers, and he's only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
TB Tampa Bay • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
24
REYDS
154
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.1
Egbuka struggled in his lone game with Jalon Daniels in Week 4 against Green Bay with two catches for 13 yards on four targets. Egbuka hasn't scored more than 11.3 PPR points in any game this season, and he only has one touchdown. The Cowboys defense isn't the concern since five receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. This has more to do with the Buccaneers offense with Daniels, who is starting his second game in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb). I would also sit Chris Godwin, who has scored 9.1 PPR points or less in every game this year.
Add CBS Sports on Google