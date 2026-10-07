You might be starting several wide receivers in Week 5 who you added off the waiver wire. The position is decimated due to injuries.
Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) missed practice Wednesday, which puts Dohnte Meyers in a potential starting spot in three-receiver leagues against Miami. Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir could be options in three-receiver leagues if D.J. Moore (shoulder) can't play against the Rams.
Tre Harris could be a starter in three-receiver leagues against Denver if Ladd McConkey (foot) is out. And the same goes for Antonio Williams if Terry McLaurin (hamstring) can't play against the Giants.
I'm hesitant to trust Darius Cooper against the Jaguars in London, but he just scored two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Rams with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out. And we also have Roman Wilson (vs. IND) and Malik Washington (at CIN) playing well, and they could be useful in three-receiver leagues.
Injuries have been a big problem at receiver this season. But there are some waiver wire options who could help you in Week 5 if you're stuck.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waddle has struggled so far as a Fantasy receiver in Denver, with two games with at least 14.5 PPR points and two games with 6.4 PPR points or less. He finally scored his first touchdown with the Broncos in Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's averaging 7.7 targets per game in his past three outings, which is a positive sign. This week, Waddle faces a Chargers defense that has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in four games, and Waddle could get an additional target or two with Pat Bryant (ankle) out. I like Waddle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DET Detroit • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We were waiting for Williams to have a breakout game, and it happened in Week 4 at Carolina with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. He still hasn't scored a touchdown, but the Lions are focused on getting him going, which was obvious against the Panthers. Williams has another great matchup in Week 5 at Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including two in each of the past two games against the 49ers and Giants. That bodes well for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to take advantage of this secondary. I like Williams as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
GB Green Bay
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Golden caught a touchdown in Week 4 at Tampa Bay, otherwise he would have had a mediocre stat line with three catches for 21 yards on seven targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against the Bears, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. However, Golden's first NFL touchdown came in the playoffs against Chicago last season with four catches for 84 yards on five targets. He's averaging 9.3 targets per game, and the three receivers with at least eight targets against the Bears (Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and DeVonta Smith) have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Downs had a disappointing game in Week 4 at Washington with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he should rebound in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and Downs scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games prior to facing the Commanders with 20 targets over that span. I'm still confident in Downs, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DK Metcalf WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Metcalf comes into Week 5 after back-to-back productive Fantasy outings against the Bengals and Browns with at least 12.1 PPR points in each game. He has three games this season with at least nine targets, and Aaron Rodgers should continue to lean on Metcalf in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Roman Wilson is also worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games.
Carnell Tate WR
TEN Tennessee • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Tate has done well in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Texans in Week 5. Tate has combined for 15 catches for 203 yards on 21 targets in his past two outings, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Houston this year.
CLE Cleveland • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Boston continues to make plays, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two touchdowns. The Jets have been stingy against opposing receivers, but four receivers in the past three games have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Deshaun Watson is playing better than expected this year, and Boston has been the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5.
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Vele had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, and Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this year.
Romeo Doubs WR
NE New England • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Doubs saw a season-high nine targets in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for 23.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his two games in New England this season, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has allowed three receivers in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City to score at least 11 PPR points, and Doubs should continue to get fed from Drake Maye in this matchup.
CIN Cincinnati • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year
Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) both missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 5 at Miami then I like Meyers as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers can still be a potential starter. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 4, and Chase left early in that game. The Dolphins have only allowed two receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, with one touchdown allowed, but I still like Meyers as a flier if Chase and/or Higgins are out.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Samuel had a solid game in Week 4 against Denver with five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he added three carries for 44 yards and scored 18 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of four games, and he's worth using in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at Seattle. But this should be a difficult matchup for him and Mike Evans since the Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Terry McLaurin in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in PPR against Seattle, and this could be a down game for Samuel and Evans given the matchup on the road.
Rome Odunze WR
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Odunze had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 94 yards on seven targets, and maybe he'll have the best connection with Tyson Bagent, who is expected to start again in Week 5 at Green Bay with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out. I would use Odunze as a starter in three-receiver leagues, but I still have faith in Luther Burden III being the best receiver for Chicago. Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond will also be in the mix, and Odunze scored 7.4 PPR points or less in each of the first three games this season. He's only faced Green Bay twice in his career, and he combined for just eight catches for 83 yards over that span.
JAC Jacksonville • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Meyers had three catches for 33 yards on four targets in Week 4 at Cincinnati, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He has three games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) appears on track to play against the Jaguars, which will be an issue for Meyers, and he's only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.
Emeka Egbuka WR
TB Tampa Bay • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Egbuka struggled in his lone game with Jalon Daniels in Week 4 against Green Bay with two catches for 13 yards on four targets. Egbuka hasn't scored more than 11.3 PPR points in any game this season, and he only has one touchdown. The Cowboys defense isn't the concern since five receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. This has more to do with the Buccaneers offense with Daniels, who is starting his second game in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb). I would also sit Chris Godwin, who has scored 9.1 PPR points or less in every game this year.