You might be starting several wide receivers in Week 5 who you added off the waiver wire. The position is decimated due to injuries.

Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) missed practice Wednesday, which puts Dohnte Meyers in a potential starting spot in three-receiver leagues against Miami. Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir could be options in three-receiver leagues if D.J. Moore (shoulder) can't play against the Rams.

Tre Harris could be a starter in three-receiver leagues against Denver if Ladd McConkey (foot) is out. And the same goes for Antonio Williams if Terry McLaurin (hamstring) can't play against the Giants.

I'm hesitant to trust Darius Cooper against the Jaguars in London, but he just scored two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Rams with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out. And we also have Roman Wilson (vs. IND) and Malik Washington (at CIN) playing well, and they could be useful in three-receiver leagues.

Injuries have been a big problem at receiver this season. But there are some waiver wire options who could help you in Week 5 if you're stuck.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Waddle has struggled so far as a Fantasy receiver in Denver, with two games with at least 14.5 PPR points and two games with 6.4 PPR points or less. He finally scored his first touchdown with the Broncos in Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's averaging 7.7 targets per game in his past three outings, which is a positive sign. This week, Waddle faces a Chargers defense that has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in four games, and Waddle could get an additional target or two with Pat Bryant (ankle) out. I like Waddle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 229 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 We were waiting for Williams to have a breakout game, and it happened in Week 4 at Carolina with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. He still hasn't scored a touchdown, but the Lions are focused on getting him going, which was obvious against the Panthers. Williams has another great matchup in Week 5 at Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including two in each of the past two games against the 49ers and Giants. That bodes well for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to take advantage of this secondary. I like Williams as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 37 REYDS 274 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Golden caught a touchdown in Week 4 at Tampa Bay, otherwise he would have had a mediocre stat line with three catches for 21 yards on seven targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against the Bears, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. However, Golden's first NFL touchdown came in the playoffs against Chicago last season with four catches for 84 yards on five targets. He's averaging 9.3 targets per game, and the three receivers with at least eight targets against the Bears (Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and DeVonta Smith) have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 202 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Downs had a disappointing game in Week 4 at Washington with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he should rebound in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and Downs scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games prior to facing the Commanders with 20 targets over that span. I'm still confident in Downs, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 33 REYDS 213 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Metcalf comes into Week 5 after back-to-back productive Fantasy outings against the Bengals and Browns with at least 12.1 PPR points in each game. He has three games this season with at least nine targets, and Aaron Rodgers should continue to lean on Metcalf in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Roman Wilson is also worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Tate has done well in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Texans in Week 5. Tate has combined for 15 catches for 203 yards on 21 targets in his past two outings, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Houston this year. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 284 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Boston continues to make plays, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two touchdowns. The Jets have been stingy against opposing receivers, but four receivers in the past three games have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Deshaun Watson is playing better than expected this year, and Boston has been the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Vele had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, and Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this year. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 203 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Doubs saw a season-high nine targets in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for 23.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his two games in New England this season, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has allowed three receivers in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City to score at least 11 PPR points, and Doubs should continue to get fed from Drake Maye in this matchup. Dohnte Meyers WR CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) both missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 5 at Miami then I like Meyers as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers can still be a potential starter. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 4, and Chase left early in that game. The Dolphins have only allowed two receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, with one touchdown allowed, but I still like Meyers as a flier if Chase and/or Higgins are out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 185 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.5 Samuel had a solid game in Week 4 against Denver with five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he added three carries for 44 yards and scored 18 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of four games, and he's worth using in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at Seattle. But this should be a difficult matchup for him and Mike Evans since the Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Terry McLaurin in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in PPR against Seattle, and this could be a down game for Samuel and Evans given the matchup on the road. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 233 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Odunze had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 94 yards on seven targets, and maybe he'll have the best connection with Tyson Bagent, who is expected to start again in Week 5 at Green Bay with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out. I would use Odunze as a starter in three-receiver leagues, but I still have faith in Luther Burden III being the best receiver for Chicago. Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond will also be in the mix, and Odunze scored 7.4 PPR points or less in each of the first three games this season. He's only faced Green Bay twice in his career, and he combined for just eight catches for 83 yards over that span. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI JAC -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Meyers had three catches for 33 yards on four targets in Week 4 at Cincinnati, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He has three games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) appears on track to play against the Jaguars, which will be an issue for Meyers, and he's only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 154 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Egbuka struggled in his lone game with Jalon Daniels in Week 4 against Green Bay with two catches for 13 yards on four targets. Egbuka hasn't scored more than 11.3 PPR points in any game this season, and he only has one touchdown. The Cowboys defense isn't the concern since five receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. This has more to do with the Buccaneers offense with Daniels, who is starting his second game in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb). I would also sit Chris Godwin, who has scored 9.1 PPR points or less in every game this year.