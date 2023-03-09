Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Asante Samuel Jr.

Summary:

Clark Phillips III is a small, twitchy, very cerebral and sticky CB prospect. He's always around the football, and his suddenness is bordering on elite. He plays aggressive, all the time. Tackling needs to be shored up, but there's plenty of hustle to the football in run-after-catch scenarios or against an outside run play. Because of his experience and athleticism, he has plus man-coverage skills and the versatility to play inside or on the perimeter. Speed is good, not great. Overall, he's a very savvy and athletic CB prospect who projects very well to today's NFL, which features quick separators at the WR spot.

Strengths:

Aggressive style on every play

Hyper twitched up to stick like glue to WRs

Serious scheme and positional versatility

Weaknesses: