Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.20 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jaelon Darden

Summary:

DeMario Douglas is a short, thin-framed wide receiver with good top-end speed. He is shifty, which allows him to elude defenders post-catch. A lack of ideal size allows opponents to be physical with him. Douglas also adds value as a special teams contributor. He has had some of his biggest games against Power 5 competition.

Strengths:

Shifty, elusive in space

Sells his breaks with natural body motion

Good top-end speed

Soft, but strong hands to make catches in traffic

Does a good job at high-pointing the football for his size

Has had some of his biggest games against Power 5 opponents

Weaknesses: