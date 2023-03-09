Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.20 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jaelon Darden
Summary:
DeMario Douglas is a short, thin-framed wide receiver with good top-end speed. He is shifty, which allows him to elude defenders post-catch. A lack of ideal size allows opponents to be physical with him. Douglas also adds value as a special teams contributor. He has had some of his biggest games against Power 5 competition.
Strengths:
- Shifty, elusive in space
- Sells his breaks with natural body motion
- Good top-end speed
- Soft, but strong hands to make catches in traffic
- Does a good job at high-pointing the football for his size
- Has had some of his biggest games against Power 5 opponents
Weaknesses:
- Short with a thin frame
- Physical cornerbacks can re-route him due to a lack of mass
- Does not have the mass to hold up as a blocker despite his aggressive approach