Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.82 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Nick Allegretti

Strengths:

Career center with quality film. Technician with his hands and positioning. Not a stiff athlete, however. Right in the middle physically. Very good flowing on stretch runs, not so much of a power player on gap-scheme plays. Resets his hands routinely. Anchor is solid for him being on the lighter side but will have to improve in that area once he's in the pros. Definitely has starter ability -- and can start soon.

Weaknesses:

Nothing "wow" about his game. Not a high-caliber athlete who can win with his feet alone. Off-balanced reps pop up but aren't a major issue. Has a lower ceiling because he's a not a high-caliber athletic specimen.

Accolades: