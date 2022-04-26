Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.51 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Diontae Johnson
Strengths:
Smaller, slippery, deceptively good ball skills/catch radius wideout with sneaky speed. Body control is high end. Loose hips. Hands catches with ease. Runs super-sharp routes. Can make multiple cuts in a route to separate; that part of his game is NFL-ready.
Weaknesses:
Despite the looseness in his midsection and lower half, he's not a YAC specialist. His tiny frame will leave him susceptible against bigger, more physical corners. Faster than he is quick.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-Big Ten second team (91 rec, 1,182 yards, 12 TDs)
- PSU all-time ranks: 2,757 rec yards (fourth), 25 rec TDs (T-second)