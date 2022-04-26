Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.51 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Diontae Johnson

Strengths:

Smaller, slippery, deceptively good ball skills/catch radius wideout with sneaky speed. Body control is high end. Loose hips. Hands catches with ease. Runs super-sharp routes. Can make multiple cuts in a route to separate; that part of his game is NFL-ready.

Weaknesses:

Despite the looseness in his midsection and lower half, he's not a YAC specialist. His tiny frame will leave him susceptible against bigger, more physical corners. Faster than he is quick.

Accolades: