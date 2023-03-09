Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.12 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Charvarius Ward

Summary:

Jaylon Jones is a big, physical, savvy zone-based CB who is a very old prospect (will be 26 in October.) He has dynamic movements for his size and mirrors well. He's one of the more assertive, physical presence CBs on the edge against the run, though he's very hit or miss in that regard. He's not someone who was around the football much in coverage throughout his career. His overall athleticism is above-average; same goes for his size. For a zone-heavier team looking for more size and length at the position, this is a quality sleeper prospect who just doesn't have any true trump card.

Strengths:

Super assertive tackler

Good explosiveness when seeing where he needs to be

Overall athleticism is clearly impressive

Weaknesses: