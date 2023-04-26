Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.00 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Rasheed Walker

Summary:

John Ojukwu is a longer, more chiseled/sleek OT than a bigger, thicker masher. His overall athleticism is solid, but he's not a sudden, change-of-direction type. He gets pushed to the limit in his kick slide by explosive outside rushers. He opens the gate a little too easily/early at times, and he's not super consistent with the timing of his punch. He's active and energetic in the combo run game. Overall, he's more of a finesee pass blocker than a leverage monster/masher in the run game. He needs to get a lot stronger and add more sand in his pants at the next level. He's not caught off balance often. Because of his length, pass-protection talent and balance, he is a worthwhile Day 3 project type.

Strengths:

Good length

Burst and change of direction skill are higher end, helps him in the run game

Weaknesses: