Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.1 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Cameron McGrone

Strengths:

Athletic and rangy against the run. Shows good speed to the football. Authoritative nature on the field when attacking downhill. Very experience as a second-level defender. Production is there.

Weaknesses:

Misses a lot of tackles. Smaller size and length. Doesn't have the physicality to beat blockers at the point of attack. Low level speed in coverage. Tested poorly.

Accolades: