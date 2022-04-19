Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.1 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Cameron McGrone
Strengths:
Athletic and rangy against the run. Shows good speed to the football. Authoritative nature on the field when attacking downhill. Very experience as a second-level defender. Production is there.
Weaknesses:
Misses a lot of tackles. Smaller size and length. Doesn't have the physicality to beat blockers at the point of attack. Low level speed in coverage. Tested poorly.
Accolades:
- 2021: Sixth in Big Ten in tackles (106)
- 2021: 11 tackles in CFP semifinal vs. Georgia