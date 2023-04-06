Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.24 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Matt Skura
Summary:
Juice Scruggs is a consistently reliable center who is stout at the point against both powerful and athletic defensive tackles. He suffered a serious back injury that sidelined him during the 2019 season but had a strong 2022 campaign, where he took every snap at center. He played both right guard and center in 2021, so he offers position flexibility.
Strengths:
- Explodes out of stance; can move DL types out of A gap on down blocks
- Solid base in passpro, stout at the point
- Good balance in space; can redirect on combo blocks to find target
- Reliable, consistent, and gives QB room to step up because he rarely has to reanchor
Weaknesses:
- Had serious back injury which sidelined him in 2019
- Can sometimes overset on down blocks and miss target, struggle to sustain blocks