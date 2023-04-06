Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.24 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Matt Skura

Summary:

Juice Scruggs is a consistently reliable center who is stout at the point against both powerful and athletic defensive tackles. He suffered a serious back injury that sidelined him during the 2019 season but had a strong 2022 campaign, where he took every snap at center. He played both right guard and center in 2021, so he offers position flexibility.

Strengths:

  • Explodes out of stance; can move DL types out of A gap on down blocks
  • Solid base in passpro, stout at the point
  • Good balance in space; can redirect on combo blocks to find target
  • Reliable, consistent, and gives QB room to step up because he rarely has to reanchor

Weaknesses:

  • Had serious back injury which sidelined him in 2019
  • Can sometimes overset on down blocks and miss target, struggle to sustain blocks