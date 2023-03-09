Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.80 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Caleb Brantley

Summary:

Karl Brooks has consistently produced in the MAC. He displays good first-step quickness as well as an ability to get skinny and shoot gaps. Brooks was out of position for the Falcons playing on the boundary with the frame of an interior defender. His experience as a pass-rusher should suit him well transitioning inside, but he is a work in progress from a run defense perspective. Brooks has shorter arms, and that will negatively impact his ability to dictate movement at the line of scrimmage.

Strengths:

Great change of direction relative to his size

Good first-step quickness

Does a great job getting skinny and shooting gaps

History of production

Weaknesses: