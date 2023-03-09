Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.80 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Caleb Brantley
Summary:
Karl Brooks has consistently produced in the MAC. He displays good first-step quickness as well as an ability to get skinny and shoot gaps. Brooks was out of position for the Falcons playing on the boundary with the frame of an interior defender. His experience as a pass-rusher should suit him well transitioning inside, but he is a work in progress from a run defense perspective. Brooks has shorter arms, and that will negatively impact his ability to dictate movement at the line of scrimmage.
Strengths:
- Great change of direction relative to his size
- Good first-step quickness
- Does a great job getting skinny and shooting gaps
- History of production
Weaknesses:
- Below-average arm length
- Steeper learning curve as a result of playing out of position as an edge rusher
- Needs to improve stacking and shedding blocks as a result of limited reps as an interior defender