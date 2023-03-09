Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.65 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Dan Moore
Summary:
Matthew Bergeron is a springy, highly athletic OT with up-and-down film. His wins can look unequivocally first-round caliber, but his losses make him look much less. He plays with softer edges and occasionally stops his feet. He's twitchy but not always balanced. He fires out of his stance but has choppy footwork. He has good quickness/overall speed combination. At times he gets overzealous and lunges. He must get stronger. He has NFL offensive tackle size but could project inside as a highly athletic guard.
Strengths:
- Big-time athlete with controlled footwork
- Plus grip strength with the potential to really control defenders
- Pass protection wins are awesome; looks like a first-round pick
- Real weapon on the move in the screen and run game
Weaknesses:
- Plays with a soft edge, easily turned by edge rushers
- Overall inconsistent play, both in the run game and in pass protection
- Needs to get much stronger at the point of attack