Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.65 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dan Moore

Summary:

Matthew Bergeron is a springy, highly athletic OT with up-and-down film. His wins can look unequivocally first-round caliber, but his losses make him look much less. He plays with softer edges and occasionally stops his feet. He's twitchy but not always balanced. He fires out of his stance but has choppy footwork. He has good quickness/overall speed combination. At times he gets overzealous and lunges. He must get stronger. He has NFL offensive tackle size but could project inside as a highly athletic guard.

Strengths:

Big-time athlete with controlled footwork

Plus grip strength with the potential to really control defenders

Pass protection wins are awesome; looks like a first-round pick

Real weapon on the move in the screen and run game

Weaknesses: