Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.44 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Greg Senat

Strengths:

Athleticism and length pop on film. Has NFL OT caliber length and feet. Punch is typically good , and it leads to him being controlled by the edge defender. Explodes out of his stance for zone plays and when he has to combo/attack the second level. Replaces his hands in pass pro and plays with a sturdy, balanced frame. Anchor in pass protection is solid. Awareness is good too and is just athletic enough to get to secondary rushers. Has a decently high floor and high upside because of his athletic talents and pass-protection prowess.

Weaknesses:

Has a tendency to be a touch late with his punch. Needs to add 10-20 pounds to hold up on the edge in the NFL. While his athleticism is good, he does have some problems with smaller speed rushers.

Accolades: