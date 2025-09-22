Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 975 RUYDS 76 INTS 0 TDS 16 I had Mendoza No. 1 overall in my preseason mock draft, and after passing his first real test against Illinois over the weekend with flying colors, that's not changing. The Cal transfer finished with 17 straight completions against the No. 9 Illini and now has 14 passing touchdowns (16 total) with no picks on the season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain has been the most dominant force in all of college football this season. Against the two Power Four tests on Miami's schedule so far -- Notre Dame and Florida -- Bain was unblockable. His power and bend off the edge will look great next to the Titans interior duo of Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Woods is a distinctly different type of defensive tackle to last year's first-rounder, Kenneth Grant, and the two should pair well together. Woods has the kind of athleticism to move up and down the line of scrimmage and still get into the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 960 RUYDS -10 INTS 2 TDS 7 Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier has a little familiarity with Garrett's game being his father and all. Nussmeier is a Day 1 starter who operates at a high level from the pocket. He's had a bit of a slow start, but has also faced a difficult slate out of the gates.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 31 REYDS 357 YDS/REC 11.5 TDS 5 The Panthers have invested a lot in receivers lately, but it's fairly clear Xavier Legette isn't working out at this point. Pairing Tyson with Tetairoa McMillan would give the Panthers a 1-2 punch that could rival anyone's in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Even if the Giants have a full-up secondary, Downs is too talented to pass up at this spot. He's the kind of all-around defender you can line up anywhere in the back seven and he'll get the job done. The Giants defense is close to being a dominant unit, and Downs would push them over the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 7 John Mateer QB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 1215 RUYDS 190 INTS 3 TDS 11 Mateer has been flying up draft boards with his early-season performance. While I still think he's a bit of a project, Mateer goes to a spot where he doesn't have to be thrust into action immediately. He's a true dual-threat signal-caller with a lightning quick release and ability to attack tight windows downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The offensive line has been struggling early on with DJ Glaze being part of those problems at right tackle. Mauigoa is a three-year starter on the right side and has been a big reason for Miami's offensive success early on this season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots have a need on the edge, and Parker is one of the most NFL-ready edges in this class. He's an every-down player who's been starting ever since his freshman year for Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trevor Goosby OL Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Goosby impressed in his spot starts last season and has looked even better taking over for Kelvin Banks Jr. this fall. He's a gifted mover who can pass protect at a high level. He'd be a big upgrade from Braxton Jones on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy has yet to play coming off a January ACL tear, but his tape last year was good enough to justify this spot. Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden needs more corners to run his man-heavy defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 962 RUYDS 87 INTS 1 TDS 11 Moore has been the breakout star at the quarterback position this season. After starting his career at UCLA, Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel last year. In four games this season, his arm talent and athleticism are on full display. He's averaging over 10.0 yards per attempt so far. If he continues to impress this weekend against Penn State, Moore could even soar higher than this.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Faulk is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the draft class at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He has the kind of inside-outside versatility that everyone is looking for in the NFL. After trading Micah Parsons, the edge need in Dallas has been obvious.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 12 REYDS 219 YDS/REC 18.3 TDS 3 Tate has risen in Emeka Egbuka's stead as the high-end No. 2 across from Jeremiah Smith. He's caught 12 of 14 targets for 219 yards and three scores in three games this season. He's got the kind of vertical ability the Seahawks offense is missing.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 15 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Right tackle Rob Havenstein is in the final year of his deal and turns 34 years old this offseason. The Rams may opt to take advantage of a deep offensive tackle class with multiple first-rounders. Fano is the best run blocker in the draft class with the kind of athleticism to fit in Sean McVay's offense.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 16 Colton Hood DB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd If Jermod McCoy ever gets back healthy this season, the Vols will undoubtedly have the best cornerback duo in college football. That's because Hood has emerged after transferring from Colorado as a lockdown cornerback in his own right. Through four games this season, Hood has allowed four catches on 17 targets for only 32 yards. With both Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson hitting free agency, Hood would fill a need.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Kwity Paye hasn't made much of a leap as a pass-rusher in Year 5 and looks destined to hit free agency this offseason. Uiagalelei would give more of a presence in the run game across from Laiatu Latu.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 284 YDS/ATT 5.5 REYDS 79 TDS 4 The Texans running back room is one of the worst in the NFL with Joe Mixon down. Love has the kind of dynamism that can take the pressure off of C.J. Stroud. He's racked up 284 yards and three scores on the ground in three games for Notre Dame this season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals have a stopgap at right tackle with Jonah Williams, but could opt for a more permanent option with Lomu. He's one of the craftier pass-protectors in the class with advanced hand usage on tape.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings cornerback room lacks the kind of true cover corners whom Brian Flores likes to let go one-on-one. Terrell is that kind of corner. He's got elite feet and quickness to stay in hip pockets of opposing receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 24 REYDS 438 YDS/REC 18.3 TDS 4 Lemon is one of the most polished receivers in the class. He's a high-end route-runner with strong hands and the ability to go over the middle of the field. He's already racked up 438 yards and four scores so far this season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane OL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs have a need at left guard, and Ioane is the best true guard in the country. He has yet to allow a pressure this season at left guard for the Nittany Lions. He would pair well with Tristan Wirfs.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Quincy Rhodes Jr. DL Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Rhodes is one of the biggest risers in college football this season in his first year as a starter. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has 18 pressures already this season. He's still raw, but the physical tools are good enough to still go high.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Connor Lew IOL Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers have needs pretty much everywhere along their offensive line. Lew is likely a center only, but he's one of the safest bets in the entire draft class. He has been starting since midway through his freshman year and has held up well week after week in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Hoover QB TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 1000 RUYDS 30 INTS 2 TDS 11 The Rams have to start thinking about a quarterback of the future, and Hoover has an intriguing skillset to develop behind Matthew Stafford. He's fearless in the pocket with a willingness to attack with anticipation down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kade Pieper OL Iowa • Soph • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Jim Harbaugh has affectionately referred to offensive linemen as "weapons" in the past. If there's any offensive lineman in this potential class that fits that bill, it's Pieper. He's the single most athletic offensive lineman in the country with an unmatched ability to locate defenders in space. While he's undersized with limited length playing out of position at guard right now, he'd be a perfect center for Greg Roman's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cayden Green OL Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Green was a true freshman starter at Oklahoma in 2023 before transferring to Missouri. He was a left guard the past two seasons before kicking out to left tackle this fall. While he's ideally a guard at the next level, he has a versatile body type. The Lions don't have many holes on their roster and may want to give themselves more insurance for an offensive line that may lose Graham Glasgow after this year.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Anthony Lucas EDGE USC • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Lucas showed promise early on last year before a lower leg injury ended his season early. He's looked even better early on this year. He's the kind of jumbo end Steve Spagnuolo loves in his defense and could be an every-down player across from George Karlaftis.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 9 REYDS 155 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 3 The Eagles offense has really struggled when Dallas Goedert has been sidelined. Goedert is also 30 years old and a free agent after this season, meaning general manager Howie Roseman should be looking for a long-term replacement. Sadiq is a high-end YAC weapon who's great as a move blocker.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 30 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd McDonald has taken over for Tyleik Williams as the run-stuffer on the Buckeyes defensive front, and it's been like Williams never left. He overpowered the middle of Texas' line in a big Week 1 win.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 4th Styles is Sean McDermott's next Tremaine Edmunds: a jumbo athlete at linebacker who can run faster than any tight end he'll be asked to guard. He's a former safety who looks much improved in only his second season at the position.