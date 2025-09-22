Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Major shakeup at QB as new faces replace big names in first round
We're four weeks into the college football season, and there's been plenty of shakeups atop the 2026 NFL Draft class. The quarterback class in particular has seen some less-heralded names rise and some big names falter. That being said, there's still five quarterbacks featured in the 32 picks below. There's also seven offensive linemen and seven defensive ends in what should be a trench-heavy first-round.
The 2026 NFL Draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sunday morning. Prospect and position rankings are from my current top 50 big board.
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
I had Mendoza No. 1 overall in my preseason mock draft, and after passing his first real test against Illinois over the weekend with flying colors, that's not changing. The Cal transfer finished with 17 straight completions against the No. 9 Illini and now has 14 passing touchdowns (16 total) with no picks on the season.
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Bain has been the most dominant force in all of college football this season. Against the two Power Four tests on Miami's schedule so far -- Notre Dame and Florida -- Bain was unblockable. His power and bend off the edge will look great next to the Titans interior duo of Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat.
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Woods is a distinctly different type of defensive tackle to last year's first-rounder, Kenneth Grant, and the two should pair well together. Woods has the kind of athleticism to move up and down the line of scrimmage and still get into the backfield.
LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier has a little familiarity with Garrett's game being his father and all. Nussmeier is a Day 1 starter who operates at a high level from the pocket. He's had a bit of a slow start, but has also faced a difficult slate out of the gates.
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Panthers have invested a lot in receivers lately, but it's fairly clear Xavier Legette isn't working out at this point. Pairing Tyson with Tetairoa McMillan would give the Panthers a 1-2 punch that could rival anyone's in the NFL.
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Even if the Giants have a full-up secondary, Downs is too talented to pass up at this spot. He's the kind of all-around defender you can line up anywhere in the back seven and he'll get the job done. The Giants defense is close to being a dominant unit, and Downs would push them over the edge.
John Mateer QB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
Mateer has been flying up draft boards with his early-season performance. While I still think he's a bit of a project, Mateer goes to a spot where he doesn't have to be thrust into action immediately. He's a true dual-threat signal-caller with a lightning quick release and ability to attack tight windows downfield.
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The offensive line has been struggling early on with DJ Glaze being part of those problems at right tackle. Mauigoa is a three-year starter on the right side and has been a big reason for Miami's offensive success early on this season.
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
The Patriots have a need on the edge, and Parker is one of the most NFL-ready edges in this class. He's an every-down player who's been starting ever since his freshman year for Clemson.
Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Goosby impressed in his spot starts last season and has looked even better taking over for Kelvin Banks Jr. this fall. He's a gifted mover who can pass protect at a high level. He'd be a big upgrade from Braxton Jones on the left side.
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy has yet to play coming off a January ACL tear, but his tape last year was good enough to justify this spot. Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden needs more corners to run his man-heavy defense.
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Moore has been the breakout star at the quarterback position this season. After starting his career at UCLA, Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel last year. In four games this season, his arm talent and athleticism are on full display. He's averaging over 10.0 yards per attempt so far. If he continues to impress this weekend against Penn State, Moore could even soar higher than this.
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Faulk is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the draft class at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He has the kind of inside-outside versatility that everyone is looking for in the NFL. After trading Micah Parsons, the edge need in Dallas has been obvious.
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Tate has risen in Emeka Egbuka's stead as the high-end No. 2 across from Jeremiah Smith. He's caught 12 of 14 targets for 219 yards and three scores in three games this season. He's got the kind of vertical ability the Seahawks offense is missing.
From Atlanta Falcons
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Right tackle Rob Havenstein is in the final year of his deal and turns 34 years old this offseason. The Rams may opt to take advantage of a deep offensive tackle class with multiple first-rounders. Fano is the best run blocker in the draft class with the kind of athleticism to fit in Sean McVay's offense.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Colton Hood DB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
If Jermod McCoy ever gets back healthy this season, the Vols will undoubtedly have the best cornerback duo in college football. That's because Hood has emerged after transferring from Colorado as a lockdown cornerback in his own right. Through four games this season, Hood has allowed four catches on 17 targets for only 32 yards. With both Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson hitting free agency, Hood would fill a need.
Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Kwity Paye hasn't made much of a leap as a pass-rusher in Year 5 and looks destined to hit free agency this offseason. Uiagalelei would give more of a presence in the run game across from Laiatu Latu.
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The Texans running back room is one of the worst in the NFL with Joe Mixon down. Love has the kind of dynamism that can take the pressure off of C.J. Stroud. He's racked up 284 yards and three scores on the ground in three games for Notre Dame this season.
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Cardinals have a stopgap at right tackle with Jonah Williams, but could opt for a more permanent option with Lomu. He's one of the craftier pass-protectors in the class with advanced hand usage on tape.
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The Vikings cornerback room lacks the kind of true cover corners whom Brian Flores likes to let go one-on-one. Terrell is that kind of corner. He's got elite feet and quickness to stay in hip pockets of opposing receivers.
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Lemon is one of the most polished receivers in the class. He's a high-end route-runner with strong hands and the ability to go over the middle of the field. He's already racked up 438 yards and four scores so far this season.
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs
The Bucs have a need at left guard, and Ioane is the best true guard in the country. He has yet to allow a pressure this season at left guard for the Nittany Lions. He would pair well with Tristan Wirfs.
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Rhodes is one of the biggest risers in college football this season in his first year as a starter. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has 18 pressures already this season. He's still raw, but the physical tools are good enough to still go high.
Connor Lew IOL
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
The 49ers have needs pretty much everywhere along their offensive line. Lew is likely a center only, but he's one of the safest bets in the entire draft class. He has been starting since midway through his freshman year and has held up well week after week in the SEC.
Josh Hoover QB
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Rams have to start thinking about a quarterback of the future, and Hoover has an intriguing skillset to develop behind Matthew Stafford. He's fearless in the pocket with a willingness to attack with anticipation down the field.
Kade Pieper OL
Iowa • Soph • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Jim Harbaugh has affectionately referred to offensive linemen as "weapons" in the past. If there's any offensive lineman in this potential class that fits that bill, it's Pieper. He's the single most athletic offensive lineman in the country with an unmatched ability to locate defenders in space. While he's undersized with limited length playing out of position at guard right now, he'd be a perfect center for Greg Roman's offense.
Cayden Green OL
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Green was a true freshman starter at Oklahoma in 2023 before transferring to Missouri. He was a left guard the past two seasons before kicking out to left tackle this fall. While he's ideally a guard at the next level, he has a versatile body type. The Lions don't have many holes on their roster and may want to give themselves more insurance for an offensive line that may lose Graham Glasgow after this year.
Anthony Lucas EDGE
USC • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Lucas showed promise early on last year before a lower leg injury ended his season early. He's looked even better early on this year. He's the kind of jumbo end Steve Spagnuolo loves in his defense and could be an every-down player across from George Karlaftis.
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Eagles offense has really struggled when Dallas Goedert has been sidelined. Goedert is also 30 years old and a free agent after this season, meaning general manager Howie Roseman should be looking for a long-term replacement. Sadiq is a high-end YAC weapon who's great as a move blocker.
From Green Bay Packers
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
McDonald has taken over for Tyleik Williams as the run-stuffer on the Buckeyes defensive front, and it's been like Williams never left. He overpowered the middle of Texas' line in a big Week 1 win.
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles is Sean McDermott's next Tremaine Edmunds: a jumbo athlete at linebacker who can run faster than any tight end he'll be asked to guard. He's a former safety who looks much improved in only his second season at the position.
David Bailey LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey isn't likely to be much more than a designated pass-rusher at the next level, but with how often the Ravens play with leads, they'd still be using him a lot. He's got a lightning quick first step that can get to the edge against even the most athletic of offensive tackles.