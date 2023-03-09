Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.28 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Monty Rice

Summary:

Owen Pappoe is a decent-sized, adequately athletic second-level defender. He mostly operated between the tackles in college but does have above-average range to the football. His instincts and urgency are lacking. When he's on, he can beat blockers very well; just inconsistent in that regard. He's a reliable tackler. He flashed as a blitzer, just not a consistent element of his game. He had minimal ball production and little experience sinking in zone with conviction and running with RBs/TEs in coverage. He has a smaller tackling radius.

Strengths:

  • Hard hits pop on film
  • Athletic talent
  • Flashed as a blitzer
  • When he turns it on, he's a dynamic heat-seeking missile
  • Reliable tackler

Weaknesses:

  • Somewhat lacking instincts slow his overall speed of play
  • Overall urgency isn't there
  • Good, not great range
  • Not a consistent block shedder
  • Minimal coverage experience and ball production