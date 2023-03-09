Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.28 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Monty Rice
Summary:
Owen Pappoe is a decent-sized, adequately athletic second-level defender. He mostly operated between the tackles in college but does have above-average range to the football. His instincts and urgency are lacking. When he's on, he can beat blockers very well; just inconsistent in that regard. He's a reliable tackler. He flashed as a blitzer, just not a consistent element of his game. He had minimal ball production and little experience sinking in zone with conviction and running with RBs/TEs in coverage. He has a smaller tackling radius.
Strengths:
- Hard hits pop on film
- Athletic talent
- Flashed as a blitzer
- When he turns it on, he's a dynamic heat-seeking missile
- Reliable tackler
Weaknesses:
- Somewhat lacking instincts slow his overall speed of play
- Overall urgency isn't there
- Good, not great range
- Not a consistent block shedder
- Minimal coverage experience and ball production