Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.28 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Monty Rice

Summary:

Owen Pappoe is a decent-sized, adequately athletic second-level defender. He mostly operated between the tackles in college but does have above-average range to the football. His instincts and urgency are lacking. When he's on, he can beat blockers very well; just inconsistent in that regard. He's a reliable tackler. He flashed as a blitzer, just not a consistent element of his game. He had minimal ball production and little experience sinking in zone with conviction and running with RBs/TEs in coverage. He has a smaller tackling radius.

Strengths:

Hard hits pop on film

Athletic talent

Flashed as a blitzer

When he turns it on, he's a dynamic heat-seeking missile

Reliable tackler

Weaknesses: