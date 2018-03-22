Player Blurb: Jaylen Dunlap, CB, Illinois
NFL Draft analysis for Jaylen Dunlap, CB, Illinois
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Height/speed cornerback who had a better 2016 than 2017. Flies downhill to thump against the run. Can have a hard time finding the football down the field.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Crete, Illinois, Dunlap played in all 12 games as a true freshman, recording 26 tackles (one for loss) and two passes defensed. After earning a medical redshirt in 2014, Dunlap returned to play in all 12 games the following year but seeing limited action. However, he did block a punt that was returned for a TD. Dunlap started all 12 games at cornerback in 2016, recording 62 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 11 pass break-ups.
Dunlap earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in his senior season while making nine starts at cornerback. He recorded just 29 tackles but did have his first career interception and forced fumble, along with five pass break-ups. -- R.J. White
