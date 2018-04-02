Player Blurb: Justin Watson, WR, Penn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, big-bodied perimeter outside receiver with everything you'd want from a ball-skills and body control perspective from a pass-catcher. Probably doesn't have the speed to run past corners in the NFL. Some agility but lacking in that area.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit out of McDonald, Penn., Watson had 42 catches for 497 yards and two scores as a freshman but exploded after that, putting together three 1,000-yard seasons and finishing as Penn's all-time receiving leader. He had 74 receptions for 1,082 yards and nine TDs as a sophomore, then a career-high 89 receptions for 1,115 yards and eight TDs in 2016. Watson added 33 rushing attempts for 287 yards and a TD in that two-year stretch as well.

Watson finished as a finalist for FCS Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and did so again as a senior, when he caught 81 passes for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught at least one touchdown in all 10 of his games as a senior and had at least six catches in each contest as well. Watson added 52 yards on 11 carries as well. His biggest game came in his final collegiate performance, as he racked up 192 yards on 13 catches against Cornell. -- R.J. White