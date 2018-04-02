Player Blurb: K.J. Malone, G, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong, girthy offensive lineman who's probably best suited for the guard spot in the NFL due to lacking foot quickness and length. Has tendency to lunge forward to intiate contact, which causes him to lose his balance. Impactful run-blocker. Good candidate to outperform his draft status.

College Recap:

Malone jumped onto the scene in 2014 after a redshirt season, appearing in five games with no starts. By the end of his sophomore season, he had come off the bench to take more than 160 snaps in two seasons. When his junior season rolled around in 2016, Malone earned the first starts of his career, locking down the left tackle job in all 12 games.

As a senior this past fall, Malone started in the first six games of the year at left tackle before suffering an injury that cut short the remainder of the regular season, forcing him to miss the final six games on the schedule. He returned to see action on the offensive line in the Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame. Malone is the son of former NBA star Karl Malone. -- Shea Dixon