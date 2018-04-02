Player Blurb: K.J. Malone, G, LSU
NFL Draft analysis for K.J. Malone, G, LSU
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strong, girthy offensive lineman who's probably best suited for the guard spot in the NFL due to lacking foot quickness and length. Has tendency to lunge forward to intiate contact, which causes him to lose his balance. Impactful run-blocker. Good candidate to outperform his draft status.
College Recap:
Malone jumped onto the scene in 2014 after a redshirt season, appearing in five games with no starts. By the end of his sophomore season, he had come off the bench to take more than 160 snaps in two seasons. When his junior season rolled around in 2016, Malone earned the first starts of his career, locking down the left tackle job in all 12 games.
As a senior this past fall, Malone started in the first six games of the year at left tackle before suffering an injury that cut short the remainder of the regular season, forcing him to miss the final six games on the schedule. He returned to see action on the offensive line in the Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame. Malone is the son of former NBA star Karl Malone. -- Shea Dixon
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up