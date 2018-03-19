Player Blurb: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, well-built boundary cornerback. Has the awareness and athleticism to excel in zone and has plenty of man-to-max experience. Not super twichy, which leads to him getting beat off the ball more than you'd like. Has necessary catchup speed. Willing run defender who diagnoses quickly. Uses his long arms well in recovery and when ball is approaching. Good Day 2 value.

College Recap:

Meeks’ punctuated a freshman season spent mainly covering the slot with a 66-yard pick six in the Rose Bowl. He led the Cardinal with three interceptions in 2015 and also had four pass breakups. In 2016, the San Diego native made 22 tackles in 11 games, broke up six passes, and intercepted two, one of which was a spectacular 50-yarder for touchdown on the road against Notre Dame. Meeks graded out as the fourth-best corner in the Pac-12 in 2017. Nationally, he graded out at 49th, having allowed 65 percent of balls thrown his way to be caught. Each year, the quarterback rating against Meeks improved, with this year ending at 86. Meeks’ best game was against Oregon per Pro Football Focus, with his only really below average game coming against UCLA. - R.J. Abeytia, TheBootleg