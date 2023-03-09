Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.92 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Alexander Mattison

Summary:

Roschon Johnson is a former four-star QB who moved to RB because of team needs. Low-mileage running back because he's always been Bijan Robinson's No. 2, but that is a plus in the eyes of NFL teams. Johnson excels in just about every facet of the position outside of actually running the ball -- he blocks with purpose, shows the ability to make plays in the pass game and he's also one of the best special teamers in this class.

Strengths:

Well built frame with low mileage; had 80, 96 and 93 carries from 2020-22

Shows ability to catch the ball and be a weapon in the pass game out of the backfield

Takes blocking seriously; served as Bijan Robinson's lead blocker and regularly locked-up second-level targets

Patient at line of scrimmage, lets hole develop, plays over his pads, has low center of gravity with good contact balance; second-level defenders bounce off of him if they're not committed to the tackle

One of Texas' top special teams players

Weaknesses: