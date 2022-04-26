Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.84 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Braden Smith

Strengths:

Thick, decently powerful blocker who excels in the run game and has glimpses of strong play in pass pro. Punch is accurate. Routinely gets his hands inside to control the defender's body. Athleticism is good, not great. Has NFL offensive tackle size and length. Plenty experienced on the edge. Anchor is solid. Has some upside because of his athleticism and natural power.

Weaknesses:

Opens the gate too early in his kick slide and gets out over his feet too frequently, leading to off-balanced reps. Happens a bit too often when climbing to the second level, too. Not on the ground a ton, but often doesn't have a sturdy base underneath him. Susceptible to counters because he sometimes stops his feet during the play.

Accolades: