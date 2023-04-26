Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 63.36 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marquiss Spencer
Summary:
Shakel Brown had not had a big impact on college football coming into the year, but he committed himself and became a difference-maker for an ascending Troy team. He has great top-end speed, size and length. Conditioning needs to improve, and he is relatively unrefined. But he displays good quickness in his hands and feet to shed blocks and re-direct.
Strengths:
- Great top-end speed
- Good size and length
- Good quickness in hands and feet to shed blocks and re-direct
Weaknesses:
- Conditioning needs to improve
- Relatively early in his development
- Small sample size of playing history