Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.36 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marquiss Spencer

Summary:

Shakel Brown had not had a big impact on college football coming into the year, but he committed himself and became a difference-maker for an ascending Troy team. He has great top-end speed, size and length. Conditioning needs to improve, and he is relatively unrefined. But he displays good quickness in his hands and feet to shed blocks and re-direct.

Strengths:

Great top-end speed

Good size and length

Good quickness in hands and feet to shed blocks and re-direct

Weaknesses: