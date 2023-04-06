Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.17 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Zach Moss
Summary:
Tavion Thomas is a huge, boulder of a back who fits the classic Utah mold. He has plus vision in a zone-heavy scheme that sprinkled in some lead-blocking help. He's legitimately wide-bodied with a frame that effortlessly delivers pops on defenders; any arm-tackle attemtps will be scoffed at. He's a decently stiff runner with only a rare lateral move to free himself, but overall he's a North-South efficient runner. The vast majority of the missed tackles he forced come by way of steamrolling through the opponent. He has very low-level speed in the open field and minimal receiving capabilities, making him a true throwback hammer of a runner.
Strengths:
- Great vision in a zone-blocking scheme
- Reads blocks well in power scheme, too
- Serious capabilities to run over the opposition
- Doesn't wear down as the game progresses
Weaknesses:
- Very slow by NFL RB standards
- Almost seeks out contact, which will shorten his professional shelf life