Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.17 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zach Moss

Summary:

Tavion Thomas is a huge, boulder of a back who fits the classic Utah mold. He has plus vision in a zone-heavy scheme that sprinkled in some lead-blocking help. He's legitimately wide-bodied with a frame that effortlessly delivers pops on defenders; any arm-tackle attemtps will be scoffed at. He's a decently stiff runner with only a rare lateral move to free himself, but overall he's a North-South efficient runner. The vast majority of the missed tackles he forced come by way of steamrolling through the opponent. He has very low-level speed in the open field and minimal receiving capabilities, making him a true throwback hammer of a runner.

Strengths:

Great vision in a zone-blocking scheme

Reads blocks well in power scheme, too

Serious capabilities to run over the opposition

Doesn't wear down as the game progresses

Weaknesses: