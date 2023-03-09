Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Quentin Jammer

Summary:

Tyrique Stevenson is a tall boundary cornerback with long arms. He displays good speed to stay in-phase up the boundary and good burst to close downhill. He has trouble with routes crossing his face and panics, grabs when beaten. He consistently lands jams in press man coverage and is generally a clean tackler.

Strengths:

Good size to play man coverage on the boundary

Does a good job of getting his eyes back to the ball

Good speed to stay in phase up the boundary

Consistently lands jams in press man coverage

Good burst

Weaknesses: