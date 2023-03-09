Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.03 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Quentin Jammer
Summary:
Tyrique Stevenson is a tall boundary cornerback with long arms. He displays good speed to stay in-phase up the boundary and good burst to close downhill. He has trouble with routes crossing his face and panics, grabs when beaten. He consistently lands jams in press man coverage and is generally a clean tackler.
Strengths:
- Good size to play man coverage on the boundary
- Does a good job of getting his eyes back to the ball
- Good speed to stay in phase up the boundary
- Consistently lands jams in press man coverage
- Good burst
Weaknesses:
- Routes crossing his face can get him turned around
- Five missed tackles in 2022, issues arise when he arrives over his skiis
- Handsy downfield