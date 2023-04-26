Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.30 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Will Grier

Summary:

Tyson Bagent is a decorated, small-school prospect with a gun-slinger's mentality. He has good size and is not a brutal athlete for the position. He will keep defenses guessing by working all three levels. Bad decisions pop up at times, and he is a major work in progress under pressure. His arm is good, not great, and that, coupled with his aggressive nature, could get him into trouble at the NFL level.

Strengths:

Very experienced

Quick release and quality footwork when in the pocket

Passer's amnesia, isn't afraid to rifle the ball through tight windows

Has good feel for zone coverage

Weaknesses: