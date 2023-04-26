Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.30 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Will Grier
Summary:
Tyson Bagent is a decorated, small-school prospect with a gun-slinger's mentality. He has good size and is not a brutal athlete for the position. He will keep defenses guessing by working all three levels. Bad decisions pop up at times, and he is a major work in progress under pressure. His arm is good, not great, and that, coupled with his aggressive nature, could get him into trouble at the NFL level.
Strengths:
- Very experienced
- Quick release and quality footwork when in the pocket
- Passer's amnesia, isn't afraid to rifle the ball through tight windows
- Has good feel for zone coverage
Weaknesses:
- Decision-making is subpar
- Mechanics breakdown when pressured
- Low-level of competition
- Average-at-best athletically
- Needs to move through reads quicker