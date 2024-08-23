The Las Vegas Raiders named Gardner Minshew their Week 1 starting quarterback, beating Aidan O'Connell in a training camp and preseason competition. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce also said the quarterback won't play in the Week 3 NFL preseason finale. There are multiple starters, however, in the three NFL games on Friday who are expected to play, including the Jaguars, Buccaneers and 49ers. None of the starters will likely play long, so should you include them in Friday NFL DFS lineups?

The Jaguars enter the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule tied for the second-most yards (343.5 yards per game), so should daily Fantasy football players stack the Jaguars against the Atlanta Falcons when making NFL DFS picks? Mac Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns last week for the Jaguars, so can you expect him to repeat that for NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Friday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks last season like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4) and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Friday's 2024 NFL preseason schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Friday is Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Neither Kirk Cousins nor Michael Penix Jr. are playing on Friday, so Heinicke could be asked to play a huge role. He's a proven NFL quarterback with 29 career starts over six seasons, making him a strong player to have under center to provide chances for offensive players to showcase their skill set before final cuts. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 114 yards against the Ravens last week.

Heinicke averaged more than 200 passing yards per game in 24 starts over two seasons in 2021 and 2022. He only started four games with the Falcons last season, but he has some familiarity with practice squad players who can see an expanded role on Friday. Heinicke has a huge upside with his talent and opportunity for Friday NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Cody Schrader. He had the second-most carries (six) last week for the Niners as the undrafted free agent fights for a roster spot. It was his second straight week with at least six touches as the usage is there for him to be an NFL DFS contributor.

Schrader has had to prove himself ever since high school. He went under-recruited and ended up at Division II Truman State University. After starring there and rushing for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021, he transferred to Missouri for his final two seasons. Schrader proved he can run with the best in the SEC last season, rushing for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 22 receptions for 191 yards last season at Missouri. Friday is one final chance to prove himself in game action to the 49ers and others in the league if he doesn't make the 53-man roster. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Friday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.